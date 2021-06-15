Limited edition Bugatti Chiron Super Sport revealed

- Only 60 units of the new Bugatti Chiron Super Sport will be built

- The model combines the performance of the Chiron Super Sport 300+ and the luxury of the standard Chiron

French automobile marquee Bugatti has taken the wraps off a new derivative of the Chiron, dubbed the Chiron Super Sport. The model features a reworked vehicle design with optimised aerodynamics, and forms the best of both worlds in the form of the power and performance from the Chiron Super Sport 300+ and the luxury quotient of the vanilla Chiron.

Design highlights of the new Bugatti Chiron Super Sport include a new front splitter, new rear diffuser, vertically stacked dual exhausts on either side of the rear bumper, and new aluminium wheels with a Y-spoke design, with a diamond-cut finish available as an option. These wheels are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres that can be driven up to speeds of 500kmph. The posterior of the model has been extended too, and this long tail aids downforce and reduces drag.

Inside, the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport features a combination of multiple elements such as leather, polished aluminium, and carbon fibre, all of which are applied across the interior. There is a choice of four driving modes that include EB, Handling, Autobahn, and Top Speed.

Propelling the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport is an 8.0-litre, quad-turbo, W16 engine that produces a massive 1578bhp and 1600Nm of twist. Modifications to the turbochargers, cylinder head with a valve train, oil pump, transmission, and clutch resulted in a weight saving of 23 kgs. Paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the model can attain a top speed of 440kmph.

Bugatti developed a new chassis specifically for the Chiron Super Sport’s high speeds and new aerodynamics. The steering systems and damper, according to the brand, create a firmer and more rigid connection to the vehicle from the driving feel, resulting in tighter steering for smoother steering movements. Harder springs stabilise the entire vehicle at top speed, and the engineers additionally also retuned the electronically controlled chassis. It regulates the settings in real-time in a matter of six milliseconds and adapts to the driving behavior.