Lexus RX 350h Exquisite Variant Launched in India at Rs. 89.99 Lakh

Positioned as new entry-level variant

Optional Mark Levinson audio upgrade available for Rs. 2 lakh

Lexus India has expanded the RX lineup with a new Exquisite grade for the RX 350h, adding a more accessible entry point into the luxury SUV range. Priced from Rs. 89.99 lakh, ex-showroom, the new variant can also be optioned with a Mark Levinson stereo system for an additional Rs. 2 lakh.

The RX 350h Exquisite uses Lexus’ a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with hybrid setup. It has a tuned combined output of 190bhp and 242Nm torque paired with an eight-speed e-CVT unit. Inside, the Exquisite focuses on comfort with a spacious cabin, 10-way power adjustable front seats, and heated and ventilated seats for both rows, along with ambient lighting.

The RX 350h range now includes two Exquisite variants - one with the standard Lexus audio system and another equipped with a Mark Levinson audio package. Meanwhile, the top-spec RX 500h F-Sport+ continues as the performance-oriented option. It comes with a 2.4-litre turbo-hybrid powertrain, a six-speed automatic, an e-Axle that powers the rear wheels, and an all-wheel-drive tech. This flagship trim is priced at Rs. 1.09 crore, ex-showroom.

Across the lineup, the RX continues to offer premium features such as the 21-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, blind-spot monitor, and cross-traffic alert. Between January and November 2025, the RX recorded 12 per cent growth, with SUVs accounting for nearly 40 per cent of Lexus India’s overall sales. The model continues to be backed by the brand’s ownership package, including an eight-year vehicle warranty and five-year roadside assistance.