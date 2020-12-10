Lexus opens a new guest experience centre in Hyderabad

- Carmaker strengthens its foothold in South India

Lexus inaugurated its new Guest Experience Centre (GEC) in Hyderabad today. This is the fourth such facility in our country, the others being in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and New Delhi.

Lexus Hyderabad is located at Jubilee Hills and spreads over an area of 7,000 sq. ft. This new GEC is designed sophisticatedly while combining the Japanese philosophy of Omotenashi and the Indian spirit of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'. The exterior and interior are specially designed to make the guests feel at home, and it even has a lifestyle cafe lounge to add to the delight of customers.

After successfully opening dealerships in different cities across India, Lexus wanted to further strengthen its footprint in the Southern market. It had received an overwhelming response from Hyderabad to its self-charging hybrid electric portfolio. This is exactly what prompted it to bring the Lexus GEC here. Now, to mark this celebration and inauguration, the Lexus flagship luxury coupe LC 500h is on display at this new outlet.