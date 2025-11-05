Lexus LM, LX, NX, and RX Recalled over Parking Assist Software Issue

1,588 units affected across five models

Recall aims to reprogram the software in the 360-degree system

No cases reported in India so far

Lexus India has announced a voluntary recall campaign for select units of its LM, LX, LS, NX, and RX models. The recall affects 1,588 units in total, and aims to update the Parking Assist ECU software, which forms part of the Panoramic View Monitor (360-degree camera) system that displays the rear-view image.

The recall covers 258 units of the LM (April 2024 to August 2025), 136 units of the LX (August 2022 to July 2025), six units of the LS (November 2022 to August 2023), 443 units of the NX (November 2021 to February 2025), and 745 units of the RX (May 2022 to June 2025).

Lexus confirmed that no related issues or incidents have been reported in India. The recall is a preventive step to ensure safety and reliability across its lineup.

As part of the process, Lexus Relationship Managers will directly reach out to affected customers to schedule the software update. This move comes shortly after Toyota, Lexus’ parent company, issued a similar recall for the Camry, Vellfire, and the Land Cruiser to address the same software concern.