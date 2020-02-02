Please Tell Us Your City

Lexus LC500h launch - Now in pictures

February 02, 2020, 10:53 AM IST by Ninad Ambre
11211 Views
Be the first to comment
Lexus LC500h launch - Now in pictures

Lexus India was working on expanding its portfolio in India. And now with the launch of the new LC500h, the carmaker has brought in a niche coupé to its wide range of sedans and SUVs. The Japanese luxury brand has priced the LC500h at Rs 1.96 crore and it’s here to make heads turn. This picture gallery shows exactly why. Scroll down for more details with pictures.

Lexus LC 500h Exterior

First previewed through its LF-LC concept at the 2012 Detroit Motor Show, India is the 69th country that the LC or the Luxury Coupe has been introduced in and is expected to have a good presence.

Lexus LC 500h Exterior

Remember the iconic LFA supercar? The LC500h, in a way, pays homage to it with a radically designed exterior and interior. And it’s packed well with features too.

Lexus LC 500h Exterior

Apart from the low stance, the LC sports a spindle grille on its aggressive front. While there are bright L-shaped DRLs in the front, intricately designed LED tail lamps add to the appeal at the back.

Lexus LC 500h Exterior

Standard equipment inside the coupe's cabin includes a 10.3-inch infotainment system that’s controlled by a touchpad next to the gear lever.

Lexus LC 500h Interior

Then, there's a digital instrument cluster, ventilated seats and a 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat amongst many features that one would expect from a car of this class.

Lexus LC 500h Interior

The LC500h's power output is rated at 354bhp which is a combined output of a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine that runs in conjunction with an electric motor.

Lexus LC 500h Interior

This total system output is sent to the rear wheels via a cleverly designed gearbox, which combines a four-speed auto with a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Lexus LC 500h Exterior

The Lexus LC500h becomes the latest hybrid to join the Lexus' Indian portfolio that comprises of the LS500h, RX450h, NX300h and ES300h amongst other SUVs like the LX450d and LX570.

Lexus LC 500h Exterior
