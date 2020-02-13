Please Tell Us Your City

  • Land Rover Discovery Sport launched: Why should you buy?

Land Rover Discovery Sport launched: Why should you buy?

February 13, 2020, 11:43 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
2699 Views
Be the first to comment
Land Rover Discovery Sport launched: Why should you buy?

Land Rover has introduced the new Discovery Sport in India. The updated model gets a different-but-familiar exterior and interior design along with new underpinnings. Additionally, the SUV gets BS6 compliant engines including an interesting mild-hybrid petrol powertrain, new features and improved off-road capabilities. Read below to learn more about why you should buy the newly launched Discovery Sport. 

Land Rover Discovery Sport Rear view

What’s good about it?

The Land Rover Discovery Sport has always been known for its offroad prowess and advance convenience features. The Discovery Sport now gets integral-link rear suspension, which is essentially half the height of a conventional system, therefore less intrusion into the interior has now resulted in a larger boot space. The top-spec version offers clearsight rear view mirror, which is essentially a high-definition video screen that functions like a rear view mirror. A new smartphone app to control various functions of the SUV including pre-cooling it, locking/unlocking it and getting live diagnostic reports.

What’s not so good?

Currently, the SUV is only available with a diesel engine, while the petrol engine option is expected to be introduced in India next month. The large touchscreen panel in piano black finish is prone to leave fingerprints and is likely to appear too glossy for individual liking. 

Land Rover Discovery Sport Interior

Specification

Petrol

2.0-litre with mild hybrid 48V lithium-ion battery pack – 245bhp/365Nm 

Nine-speed automatic 

Diesel

2.0-litre, four-cylinder – 177bhp/430Nm

Nine-speed automatic 

Did you know?

The Land Rover Discovery Sport offers ISOFIX child seat mounting points on the front passenger seat which offers more convenience for parents travelling alone. 

Land Rover Discovery Sport Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 68.93 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 71.77 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 67.54 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 68.93 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 68.36 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 63.36 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 68.93 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 63.51 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 64.37 Lakhs onwards

