    Land Rover Defender V8 prices start at Rs 1.82 crore

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Defender V8 is available in 90 and 110 body styles

    - The model is powered by a 518bhp supercharged V8 engine

    Land Rover has discreetly introduced the V8 powered Defender in India, with prices starting at Rs 1.82 crore (ex-showroom). The model is available in two variants including standard and Carpathian Edition, in 90 as well as 110 body styles.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the Land Rover Defender V8 is powered by a 5.0-litre, eight-cylinder, supercharged petrol engine that produces a maximum power output of 518bhp and 625Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by an eight-speed automatic gearbox, which enables the model to sprint to 100kmph from a standstill in 5.2 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 240kmph.

    Engine Shot

    A few other notable updates to the Range Rover Defender V8 include anti-roll bars, Dynamic mode for the terrain response system, new electronic active rear differential, and retuned spring and damper rates. In terms of visual updates, the model gets quad-tip exhausts, 22-inch alloy wheels finished in a shade of Satin Grey, with Xenon Blue brake calipers at the front.

    Dashboard

    The interiors of the Land Rover Defender V8 come equipped with new leather upholstery, Alcantara finish for the steering wheel, satin chrome gearshift paddles, and illuminated treadplates with the V8 script. Also on offer is wireless charging. 

    Land Rover Defender Image
    Land Rover Defender
    ₹ 76.57 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
