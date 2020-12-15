Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid variant bookings open

- The Defender Plug-In Hybrid will be offered in four variants

JaguarLand Rover India has opened bookings of its first Plug-In Hybrid vehicle in India, the Defender P400e. The model will be offered in four variants including, SE, HSE, X-Dynamic HSE, and X in the Defender 110 body-style. Deliveries of the model are expected to commence in Q1 FY2021-22.

Powering the Land Rover Defender plug-in hybrid will be a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired to a 105-kW electric motor, producing a combined power output of 398bhp and 640 Nm of torque. This helps the model to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 5.6 seconds, all the way to a top speed of 209 kmph. The New Defender P400e has a 19.2 kWh battery, which can be charged at home or office using a 15A socket or a 7.4 kW AC wall box charger, supplied complimentary with the vehicle.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, “We are extremely proud to introduce our first Plug-In Hybrid, the new Defender P400e in India, a vehicle that perfectly balances performance with efficiency, while retaining Land Rover’s legendary off-road capability. This also reaffirms our commitment to the introduction of electrified vehicles across the Jaguar Land Rover portfolio, after we had opened bookings for Jaguar I-Pace in November 2020.”