CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid variant bookings open

    Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid variant bookings open

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    789 Views
    Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid variant bookings open

    - The Defender Plug-In Hybrid will be offered in four variants

    - Deliveries of the model are expected to begin from Q1 of FY 2021-22 

    JaguarLand Rover India has opened bookings of its first Plug-In Hybrid vehicle in India, the Defender P400e. The model will be offered in four variants including, SE, HSE, X-Dynamic HSE, and X in the Defender 110 body-style. Deliveries of the model are expected to commence in Q1 FY2021-22.

    Land Rover Defender Left Rear Three Quarter

    Powering the Land Rover Defender plug-in hybrid will be a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired to a 105-kW electric motor, producing a combined power output of 398bhp and 640 Nm of torque. This helps the model to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 5.6 seconds, all the way to a top speed of 209 kmph. The New Defender P400e has a 19.2 kWh battery, which can be charged at home or office using a 15A socket or a 7.4 kW AC wall box charger, supplied complimentary with the vehicle.

    Land Rover Defender Infotainment System

    Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, “We are extremely proud to introduce our first Plug-In Hybrid, the new Defender P400e in India, a vehicle that perfectly balances performance with efficiency, while retaining Land Rover’s legendary off-road capability. This also reaffirms our commitment to the introduction of electrified vehicles across the Jaguar Land Rover portfolio, after we had opened bookings for Jaguar I-Pace in November 2020.” 

    Land Rover Defender Image
    Land Rover Defender
    ₹ 73.91 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Land Rover
    • Land Rover Defender
    • Defender
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Land Rover Defender Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 92.75 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 92.74 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 85.40 Lakh
    Pune₹ 95.60 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 88.31 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 85.71 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 89.05 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 82.03 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 83.14 Lakh
    • land rover-cars
    • other brands
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport

    ₹ 88.24 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Land Rover-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - December 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars