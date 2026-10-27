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    Land Rover Defender Now Locally Assembled: Prices Start at Rs. 99 Lakh

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    Aditya Nadkarni
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    Land Rover Defender Now Locally Assembled: Prices Start at Rs. 99 Lakh
    • Locally produced in three trims
    • Three powertrains on offer

    Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India has officially launched the locally assembled Defender, with prices starting at Rs. 99 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers can choose from three variants and three powertrain options for the locally produced trims, which are available in the 110 guise. The 90 and 130 versions continue to be available in the CBU form.

    Under the hood, the locally produced Defender is available with a 2.0-litre petrol motor, and 3.0-litre petrol and diesel mills. These derivatives, in the P300, P400, and D350 trims, are all paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard. The smaller petrol engine produces 296bhp and 400Nm, while the larger displacement petrol unit develops 394bhp and 550Nm. The diesel powertrain, on the other hand, is tuned to belt out 346bhp and 700Nm.

    The CBU versions of the Defender 110 had a starting price of Rs. 1.35 crore (ex-showroom), before options, which add a delta of up to Rs. 17 lakh. JLR has now made up to 29 features standard across the locally assembled range, while also bringing along a price drop.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the CKD Land Rover Defender (all prices, ex-showroom):

    Defender 110 2.0 Petrol X-Dynamic HSE: Rs. 99 lakh

    Defender 110 3.0 Petrol X-Dynamic HSE: 1.18 crore

    Defender 110 3.0 Diesel X-Dynamic HSE: Rs. 1.18 crore

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    Land Rover Defender
    Rs. 99.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
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    DelhiRs. 1.15 Crore
    PuneRs. 1.18 Crore
    HyderabadRs. 1.25 Crore
    AhmedabadRs. 1.11 Crore
    ChennaiRs. 1.24 Crore
    KolkataRs. 1.15 Crore
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