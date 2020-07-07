Please Tell Us Your City

Land Rover commences deliveries of BS6 petrol Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport

July 07, 2020, 12:21 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
697 Views
Write a comment
Land Rover commences deliveries of BS6 petrol Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport

- Prices for the New Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0-litre petrol start from Rs 57.99 lakh

- Prices for the New Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0-litre petrol start from Rs 59.99 lakh

- Available in the ‘S’ and the ‘R-Dynamic SE’ variants

Back in January, Land Rover launched the new Range Rover Evoque in India with BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine options. In February, the company launched the Discovery Sport with a BS6 diesel engine option, while BS6 petrol was due to be offered from March onwards. This time around, Land Rover has officially commenced deliveries of BS6 petrol derivatives of the Range Rover Evoque and the Discovery Sport in India. Prices for the New Range Rover Evoque 2.0-litre petrol start from Rs 57.99 lakh, while the prices for the New Discovery Sport 2.0-litre petrol start from Rs 59.99 lakh. The petrol derivative of the SUVs are available in the ‘S’ and the ‘R-Dynamic SE’ variants. 

Both the SUVs are powered by Ingenium 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 247bhp and 365Nm of torque. The petrol engine is supported by 48-volt mild hybrid system. Speaking on the occasion, Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said, “The Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport have been tremendously successful in India since their introduction. In their new avatars, both SUVs have quickly captured the imagination and hearts of our customers and fans with their design, technology and luxury. Now with the new BS-VI petrol powertrain we are happy to provide our customers with enhanced choice.” 

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Right Front Three Quarter

The petrol Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and the Land Rover Discovery Sport are loaded with the latest technologies such as –

Cabin Air Ionisation: It works with the climate control system by electrically charging air particles, ionising them and removing pollutants and other harmful particles.

ClearSight Rear-view Mirror: If rear visibility is compromised by passengers or bulky items, one may simply flick a switch on the underside of the mirror and a camera feed from the top of the car will display what is behind the vehicle in high definition. 

InControl Touch Pro and Touch Pro Duo: The New Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport have InControl Touch Pro with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard. In addition, the Range Rover Evoque R-Dynamic SE features Touch Pro Duo that combines an adjustable upper touchscreen with a lower touchscreen that offers an elevated input convenience.

Terrain Response 2: For enhanced off-road capability, Terrain Response 2 automatically detects the surface and adjusts the torque delivery to best suit the conditions, ensuring that one can wade through rivers, climb mountains and reach unexplored places with ease.

  • Land Rover
  • Range Rover evoque
  • Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
  • Discovery Sport
  • Land Rover Discovery Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 68.93 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 72.97 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 67.23 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 68.93 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 69.51 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 64.43 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 70.09 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 64.58 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 65.45 Lakh onwards

