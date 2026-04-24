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    Lamborghini Temerario Spyder Caught Testing: Debut Later This Year?

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    Aditya Nadkarni

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    Lamborghini Temerario Spyder Caught Testing: Debut Later This Year?
    • Will be powered by the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 as the coupe sibling
    • Could be unveiled in mid-2026

    Lamborghini pulled the covers off the successor to the Huracan, called the Temerario, back in August 2024. The carmaker is now readying a convertible version of the model, with an unveiling likely to take place in the next few months.

    Lamborghini Temerario Right Front Three Quarter

    Spy images reveal the new Lamborghini Temerario Spyder test mule being tested at the Nurburgring race track in Germany. The model, unlike its predecessor, features a hard-top roof. There is also a revised design for the rear window. Apart from these, the convertible version is likely to remain identical to the coupe derivative.

    Lamborghini Temerario Right Side View

    Powering the 2026 Temerario Spyder will be the 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 plug-in hybrid engine that is tuned to produce a maximum power output of 908bhp and 730Nm. The coupe can sprint from zero to 100kmph in 2.7 seconds, but it remains to be seen if Lamborghini manages to retain this number given the additional weight from the hard-top and its mechanism.

    Lamborghini Temerario Right Rear Three Quarter

    If the patented style of the House of the Raging Bull is to be followed, we can expect the Temerario Spyder to be unveiled possibly at the Pebble Beach Concours or the Goodwood Festival of Speed, both of which take place in mid-2026.

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