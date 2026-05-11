Lamborghini’s New Fenomeno Roadster is a 15-unit Open-top V12 Monster

Lamborghini has unveiled the all-new Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster, an ultra-exclusive open-top hypercar limited to just 15 examples worldwide. Positioned as the brand’s most extreme and rarest open-top model yet, the Fenomeno Roadster blends electrified V12 performance with bespoke craftsmanship and dramatic styling.

Built under Lamborghini’s ‘Few-Off’ division, the Roadster is based on the Fenomeno coupe but receives several aerodynamic and structural revisions to suit its roofless layout. Power comes from a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine paired with a hybrid system, producing a combined output of 1,065bhp. The hypercar can sprint from 0-100kmph in just 2.4 seconds, while the claimed top speed is over 340kmph.

Despite losing its fixed roof, Lamborghini says the Roadster retains high levels of torsional rigidity thanks to extensive use of lightweight carbon fibre across the chassis and body panels. The model also benefits from revised active aerodynamic components, larger air channels behind the seats, and a redesigned rear deck to optimise airflow and high-speed stability.

Design highlights include razor-sharp bodywork, deep aero cuts, aggressive splitters, hexagonal exhaust elements, and Lamborghini’s signature Y-shaped LED lighting setup. Compared to the coupe, the Roadster features a more sculpted rear section with aerodynamic buttresses flowing behind the seats, giving it a distinct open-air silhouette.

Inside, the cabin follows Lamborghini’s fighter jet-inspired layout with exposed carbon fibre surfaces, Alcantara upholstery, and multiple digital displays. Customers will also get access to Lamborghini’s Ad Personam customisation programme, allowing extensive personalisation of colours, materials, finishes, and unique design elements.

The Fenomeno Roadster also represents Lamborghini’s continued focus on hybridised V12 performance rather than transitioning entirely to electric supercars. With all 15 units reportedly spoken for even before its official debut, the Roadster is set to remain one of the rarest modern Lamborghinis ever built