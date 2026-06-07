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    Lamborghini Temerario Deliveries Begin in India

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    Aditya Nadkarni
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    Lamborghini Temerario Deliveries Begin in India
    • Launched in April last year
    • Spyder variant in the works

    Italian marquee Lamborghini has officially commenced deliveries of the Temerario sports car in India, more than a year after it was launched in India. Successor to the popular Huracan, the second hybrid in the brand’s range after the Revuelto, the model is priced from Rs. 6 crore (ex-showroom), before options.

    Lamborghini Temerario Right Side View

    The Temerario signals a change for the mid-range sports car offering in Lamborghini’s lineup as the NA V10 motor from the outgoing Huracan makes way for a new twin-turbo V8 engine paired with an electric motor. The internal combustion unit alone makes 800bhp and 730Nm, and that too with a 10,000rpm redline. The combined output stands at a massive 920bhp and 800Nm. Paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch unit, the supercar can attain speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in just 2.7 seconds.

    Lamborghini Temerario Dashboard

    While we wait to see other beautiful specifications of the Lamborghini Temerario to pop up all around the country, the house of Sant'agata Bolognese is prepping to bring in a convertible variant in the Spyder guise. The latter has already been spotted testing, and the debut should be right around the corner.

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    Lamborghini Temerario
    Rs. 5.87 Croreonwards
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