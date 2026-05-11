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    Lamborghini Revuelto SV Spied Testing: To Debut Later This Year?

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    Aditya Nadkarni

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    Lamborghini Revuelto SV Spied Testing: To Debut Later This Year?
    • First update for Aventador successor
    • Could deliver over 1,100bhp

    The Lamborghini Revuelto is set to receive its first big update since its debut back in 2023. Spotted testing on public roads for the first time is a more aggressive version of the sports car, touted to carry the SV (Super Veloce) tag.

    Lamborghini Revuelto Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Revuelto SV test mule features a funky wrap that does manage to hide quite a few details. What we can understand, though, is that a larger wing will make its way in, a redesigned rear bumper with refreshed fins, and possibly a few more tweaks to aid aero on the car. To help save weight, the Italians could also throw in a lighter set of wheels.

    Lamborghini Revuelto Front View

    Under the hood, the Revuelto will source power from the familiar 6.5-litre V12 engine paired with three electric motors. That said, the power output will see a significant bump from 1,015bhp to north of 1,100bhp upon launch. This should even help it shave a little time off the current 0-100kmph sprint of 2.5 seconds.

    Lamborghini Revuelto Right Side View

    Notably, the Revuelto SV spy shots debut short on the heels of the Temerario Spyder, a convertible version of the brand’s Huracan successor. With the all-electric Lanzador off the table, Lamborghini seems to have fast-tracked the arrival of two of its important model updates to keep the lineup fresh and relevant. We expect both the Revuelto SV and the Temerario Spyder to debut in the next few months.

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