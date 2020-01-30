Please Tell Us Your City

Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Launched: Now in pictures

January 30, 2020, 10:38 AM IST by Siddharth
Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Launched: Now in pictures

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo has received critical acclaim thanks to its explosive engine, high G-force inducing handling and relatively accessible price tag. If there was one complaint (from a very few people), it was how the clever AWD system, aerodynamics, steering system and traction control made the sportscar more of a straight-line monster than a corner carver. Lamborghini has addressed this concern with the Huracan Evo RWD, with a promise that it is ‘emotive and engaging’. Here’s a quick look at it in pictures.

Lamborghini Huracan Front view

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo has been launched in India only a few weeks after its international launch. Base price starts at Rs 3.22 crore, ex-showroom India.

Lamborghini Huracan Front Left Three-Quarter

You can tell the Huracan Evo RWD apart from its AWD brethren due to subtle design changes made at the front and rear.

Lamborghini Huracan Front Bumper

The front bumper features a less aggressive splitter and larger air intakes for better cooling of the engine and brakes.

Lamborghini Huracan Rear Bumper

At the back, the diffuser design has been changed for better downforce, which should help the rear-wheel drive setup be more effective at all speeds.

Lamborghini Huracan Left Side View

Also note the new 20-inch 10-spoke shiny black alloy wheels. Lamborghini Ad Personam program allows for infinite ways to customise the Huracan Evo RWD if one wishes to.

Lamborghini Huracan Engine Bay

Sitting under the rear windshield is the same 5.2-litre, naturally aspirated V10 engine but detuned to develop 602bhp and 560Nm.

Lamborghini Huracan Interior

In spite of being down on power, the Huracan Evo RWD is 33kg lighter, has improved steering feedback, improved aerodynamics for better downforce and a modified traction control system which allows more drifts.

Lamborghini Huracan Cornering

All these combine for more fun!

Lamborghini Huracan Interior

Adding lightness has not been done by removing anything from the rocketship looking interior, thankfully.

Lamborghini Huracan Front Right Three-Quarter

What next? A Spyder (convertible) variant of the RWD seems to be on the cards. Going sideways in a 600+bhp open-top sportscar sure sounds like fun!

Lamborghini Huracan Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 3.58 Crores onwards
New Delhi₹ 3.71 Crores onwards

