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    Kylaq continues to lead charge for Skoda in India in Q1 of CY26

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    Desirazu Venkat

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    Kylaq continues to lead charge for Skoda in India in Q1 of CY26
    • 11,300 units delivered
    • Sportline variant to arrive later this year

    The numbers

    Skoda's first quarter for CY2026 has been positive for the Czech automaker with 17,400 units delivered as compared to 15,000 units in the same period of the previous year. Leading this charge is the Kylaq compact SUV with 11,300 units, while the Kushaq and Slavia sold 3000 and 3800 units, respectively.

    Skoda’s gamble to enter the sub-compact segment in 2025 has been paying off massively, with sales numbers finally showing consistent growth for the first time in nearly a decade. In fact, it began deliveries in January of last year and, in the first quarter, delivered 7800 units. Added to these numbers is the Kodiaq SUV and the Octavia RS both of which were launched in India last year.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    Sportline in the pipeline

    Given the Kushaq’s relative newness, it will get fewer updates compared to the rest of the clan, but what’s in the pipeline is a pretty significant one. It will get a ‘performance’ oriented Sportline variant, which is expected to be launched in the second half of this year. It will get new paint schemes and interiors, but stick with the 1.0-litre TSI petrol.

    Exterior Left Side View

    Slavia facelift confirmed for H2

    Earlier this year, Skoda revealed its plans for 2026, and one of the big launches will be a facelift for the Slavia sedan. It is expected to get the same updates as the Kushaq and will, of course, be offered with the new 1.0-litre/eight-speed AT combo that debuted with the SUV.

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    Skoda Kylaq Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 8.99 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.12 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 8.54 Lakh
    PuneRs. 8.81 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.31 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 8.35 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.07 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 8.72 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 8.58 Lakh

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