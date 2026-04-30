Kylaq continues to lead charge for Skoda in India in Q1 of CY26

11,300 units delivered

Sportline variant to arrive later this year

The numbers

Skoda's first quarter for CY2026 has been positive for the Czech automaker with 17,400 units delivered as compared to 15,000 units in the same period of the previous year. Leading this charge is the Kylaq compact SUV with 11,300 units, while the Kushaq and Slavia sold 3000 and 3800 units, respectively.

Skoda’s gamble to enter the sub-compact segment in 2025 has been paying off massively, with sales numbers finally showing consistent growth for the first time in nearly a decade. In fact, it began deliveries in January of last year and, in the first quarter, delivered 7800 units. Added to these numbers is the Kodiaq SUV and the Octavia RS both of which were launched in India last year.

Sportline in the pipeline

Given the Kushaq’s relative newness, it will get fewer updates compared to the rest of the clan, but what’s in the pipeline is a pretty significant one. It will get a ‘performance’ oriented Sportline variant, which is expected to be launched in the second half of this year. It will get new paint schemes and interiors, but stick with the 1.0-litre TSI petrol.

Slavia facelift confirmed for H2

Earlier this year, Skoda revealed its plans for 2026, and one of the big launches will be a facelift for the Slavia sedan. It is expected to get the same updates as the Kushaq and will, of course, be offered with the new 1.0-litre/eight-speed AT combo that debuted with the SUV.