Kia to Unveil New EV2 Electric SUV in January 2026

Global debut at Brussels Motor Show

EV3 GT to be showcased, too

Kia has officially confirmed that its upcoming all-electric compact model, the EV2, will make its global debut at the 2026 Brussels Motor Show. The premiere is scheduled for 9 January 2026, with the show open to public from 10-18 January.

Positioned as a B-segment electric SUV, the EV2 aims to be the brand’s most accessible EV yet for the European market. Kia says the model has been designed, developed and will soon be produced in Europe.

The EV2 will feature a blend of modern design, connectivity, and smart EV technologies. Kia also claims a roomy and adjustable cabin, packaged in a compact footprint; attributes expected to resonate strongly with urban European buyers. Along with the EV2, Kia will also showcase the GT versions of the EV3, as well as the EV4 Hatchback and the EV5. The EV2 is expected to play a significant role in strengthening Kia’s electrification strategy in Europe.