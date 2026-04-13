CarWale
    AD

    Kia to Join the Fortuner Attack Pack; Sorento Hybrid India Launch in 2026

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    29,770 Views
    Kia to Join the Fortuner Attack Pack; Sorento Hybrid India Launch in 2026
    • Will be joined by Carnival Hybrid
    • Diesel version could arrive later

    Premium Play

    Kia is stepping up its premium model assault in 2026 by announcing that it will bring the Sorento SUV, in hybrid guise, to the Indian market. This will be Kia's fourth try at the premium segment and one that is expected to (on paper at least) yield maximum results as it will go up against a significant number of rivals in an emerging segment of the market. This will also be Kia's first-ever hybrid model, and it will be joined by a hybrid version of the Carnival MPV.

    Game-changing Package?

    When you have to compete in this part of the market, size plays a very crucial role in terms of the model marking its place in the fight and the Sorento has that in spades. It measures in at 4.85 metres with a wheelbase of 2.81 metres, making it longer than all the SUVs that it will fight against in the battle. Another area where the Sorento will bring its A-game is features, which both Kia and Hyundai are well known for. Some of the major highlights of the Sorento's feature list include:

    • Level-2 ADAS
    • Dual 12.3-inch screens
    • Panoramic sunroof
    • HUD
    • Fingerprint lock/unlock
    • Dual cameras
    • Digital IRVM
    • 360-degree camera
    • Powered tailgate
    • Front ventilated seats with power and memory
    • Multi-zone climate control
    • Leather upholstery
    • Kia Connect
    • 10 airbags
    • Six and Seven-seat Layouts

    Upon first glance, the list is pretty comprehensive and to be honest, it, along with presence, is exactly what a buyer hovering in this price bracket will be looking for when they eye a vehicle like the Sorento. However, it is not something that stands out or has anything that will be a segment-first; rather it is a safe bet and ticks all the requisite boxes needed to shine light on the Sorento when it is launched.

    Kia Sorento Hybrid Rear View

    USP

    Whilst the size and feature list is what is expected of a vehicle in this price position, what it will bring new to the table is a strong hybrid package. The engine in question is Kia's 1.6-litre turbo petrol hybrid producing 178bhp/265Nm and mated to an electric motor producing 65bhp and 250Nm. The whole package is mated to a six-speed AT that can be had either as FWD or AWD. A big(ish) factor here will be mileage, which is 14.8kmpl for the FWD version and 13.8kmpl for the AWD version. These are claimed numbers for the Korean domestic market but shouldn't be too far off when the car comes to India.

    There is also a diesel version that uses the same 2.2-litre engine found in the Carnival, producing 190bhp and 441Nm, but mated to an eight-speed DCT. It too can be had in FWD and AWD guise. This will likely arrive after the hybrid is launched.

    Kia Sorento Hybrid Dashboard

    Joining the Fight

    The Kia Sorento is one of the early entrants into a fight that is populated by some big existing names as well as some new entrants that will come along next year. Established players include the Toyota Fortuner, MG Majestor, Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, and the Skoda Kodiaq. These will be joined by the likes of the Hyundai Santa Fe (sister car to the Sorento) and the Honda CR-V in 2027. With second-generation Indian buyers now looking upwards at luxury badges, many of the existing players have seen potential to move their images up a few segments and open the door for them to get their international models to the country.

    Kia Sorento Hybrid Image
    Kia Sorento Hybrid
    Rs. 28.00 - 35.00 Lakh
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Why Maruti Suzuki e Vitara scored lower in ANCAP crash tests
     Next 
    Why the Kia Syros Should Have Always Been an EV-First Proposition

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.37 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Vinfast VF MPV 7
    Vinfast VF MPV 7
    Rs. 24.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Apr
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    14th Apr
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus ES
    Lexus ES
    Rs. 89.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 5.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Duster
    Renault Duster
    Rs. 10.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi SQ8
    Audi SQ8
    Rs. 1.78 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Ferrari 849 Testarossa
    Ferrari 849 Testarossa
    Rs. 10.37 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Majestor
    Launching in 2 days
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Apr 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz CLA
    Launching in 6 days
    Mercedes-Benz CLA

    Rs. 55.00 - 59.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th Apr 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

    Rs. 16.00 - 19.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki 2026 Brezza
    Maruti 2026 Brezza

    Rs. 8.90 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Slavia Facelift
    Skoda Slavia Facelift

    Rs. 12.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda New Superb
    Skoda New Superb

    Rs. 55.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens Clavis
    Kia Carens Clavis
    Rs. 11.21 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia to Join the Fortuner Attack Pack; Sorento Hybrid India Launch in 2026