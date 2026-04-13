Kia to Join the Fortuner Attack Pack; Sorento Hybrid India Launch in 2026

Will be joined by Carnival Hybrid

Diesel version could arrive later

Premium Play

Kia is stepping up its premium model assault in 2026 by announcing that it will bring the Sorento SUV, in hybrid guise, to the Indian market. This will be Kia's fourth try at the premium segment and one that is expected to (on paper at least) yield maximum results as it will go up against a significant number of rivals in an emerging segment of the market. This will also be Kia's first-ever hybrid model, and it will be joined by a hybrid version of the Carnival MPV.

Game-changing Package?

When you have to compete in this part of the market, size plays a very crucial role in terms of the model marking its place in the fight and the Sorento has that in spades. It measures in at 4.85 metres with a wheelbase of 2.81 metres, making it longer than all the SUVs that it will fight against in the battle. Another area where the Sorento will bring its A-game is features, which both Kia and Hyundai are well known for. Some of the major highlights of the Sorento's feature list include:

Level-2 ADAS

Dual 12.3-inch screens

Panoramic sunroof

HUD

Fingerprint lock/unlock

Dual cameras

Digital IRVM

360-degree camera

Powered tailgate

Front ventilated seats with power and memory

Multi-zone climate control

Leather upholstery

Kia Connect

10 airbags

Six and Seven-seat Layouts

Upon first glance, the list is pretty comprehensive and to be honest, it, along with presence, is exactly what a buyer hovering in this price bracket will be looking for when they eye a vehicle like the Sorento. However, it is not something that stands out or has anything that will be a segment-first; rather it is a safe bet and ticks all the requisite boxes needed to shine light on the Sorento when it is launched.

USP

Whilst the size and feature list is what is expected of a vehicle in this price position, what it will bring new to the table is a strong hybrid package. The engine in question is Kia's 1.6-litre turbo petrol hybrid producing 178bhp/265Nm and mated to an electric motor producing 65bhp and 250Nm. The whole package is mated to a six-speed AT that can be had either as FWD or AWD. A big(ish) factor here will be mileage, which is 14.8kmpl for the FWD version and 13.8kmpl for the AWD version. These are claimed numbers for the Korean domestic market but shouldn't be too far off when the car comes to India.

There is also a diesel version that uses the same 2.2-litre engine found in the Carnival, producing 190bhp and 441Nm, but mated to an eight-speed DCT. It too can be had in FWD and AWD guise. This will likely arrive after the hybrid is launched.

Joining the Fight

The Kia Sorento is one of the early entrants into a fight that is populated by some big existing names as well as some new entrants that will come along next year. Established players include the Toyota Fortuner, MG Majestor, Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, and the Skoda Kodiaq. These will be joined by the likes of the Hyundai Santa Fe (sister car to the Sorento) and the Honda CR-V in 2027. With second-generation Indian buyers now looking upwards at luxury badges, many of the existing players have seen potential to move their images up a few segments and open the door for them to get their international models to the country.