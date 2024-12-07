Kia to expand its EV line-up in 2026 with the new EV4

Claimed range of around 600km

Kia is going all guns blazing in the electric compact segment. The brand has once again been caught testing new cars with a prototype of the future EV4 hatch. The Koreans know that the competition is still betting on electric cars, especially compact cars, but that they currently fall short on key aspects such as range.

It seems Kia has opted to diversify its portfolio of zero-emission models, so the future EV4 will not only be a three-door hatchback with a separate boot but also a traditional five-door compact. The EV4, which will be manufactured in Slovakia, will feature a high-end interior in which digitalization will take over the entire dashboard.

Kia has opted to apply the same recipe as for the new electric compact crossover, using the E-GMP platform with 400V main power instead of 800V, which will reduce prices. The range will consist of different versions equipped with an electric motor with around 200bhp and two lithium-ion batteries with almost 82kWh that will achieve a maximum range of around 600km on a single charge. The debut of the new EV4 is scheduled for early 2026 in Europe.