    Kia Syros vs Sonet: Prices Compared

    • Syros prices start at Rs. 9 lakh
    • Positioned between Sonet and Seltos

    Kia India has announced the prices of the Syros and with that, we can finally compare this offbeat offering with the brand’s popular compact crossover, the Sonet, regarding the all-important prices. The Syros range can be had with either petrol or diesel powertrain options. As for the variants, there are seven petrol and four diesel variants to choose from. Here’s how the prices of the Syros stack up against the Sonet.

    Petrol variants

    The ex-showroom prices for the Syros petrol variants start at Rs. 9 lakh for the HTK MT variant whereas HTK Option is for Rs. 10 lakh. The Sonet, on the other hand, costs Rs 9.15 lakh and Rs. 9.49 lakh respectively. However, do note that the Syros petrol range is powered by the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine only whereas the Sonet can be had with either the turbo engine or the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine option which is more cost efficient.

    The most expensive Syros petrol variant comes in the form of the HTX+ automatic and it comes in at Rs. 16 lakh whereas the Sonet GTX Plus Dual Tone variant with the same engine and gearbox combination is priced at Rs. 14.85 lakh.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Diesel variants

    The diesel range for the Sonet starts Rs. 10 lakh for the HTE Option variant, going all the way up to Rs 15.70 lakh for the GTX Plus AT variant. The Syros diesel range, on the other hand, starts from HTK Option variant priced at Rs. 11 lakh, topping out at Rs.17 lakh for the HTX+ AT variant.

    Conclusion

    Given its positioning within the Kia India model lineup, it comes as no surprise that the Syros sits above the Sonet even though its entry-level price for the petrol range is less than the Sonet HTK petrol variant. Every variant other than the base petrol manual variant of the Syros is priced at a premium over the Sonet and for good reasons. The Syros comes across as a more practical alternative to the Sonet with its incredibly versatile cabin, significantly more room for the rear seat occupants and a more expansive feature set. The Sonet, meanwhile, has proven itself as a visually appealing compact crossover with SUV-like proportions and solid driving dynamics.

