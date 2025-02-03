Kia Syros vs Sonet: Interior dimensions compared

Both cars span under 4 metres in length

Syros get more space

Kia India has launched the new Syros and positioned it below the Seltos and above the Sonet. Though the Syros is compact and a sub-four-metre car like the Sonet, it is bigger and promises much more space. Here is a comparison of these cars’ dimension-wise interior space.

Front row space

The Syros boasts a tall-boy stance, which has given it greater headroom. In comparison to the Sonet, it is 25mm more, and quite evident once you step into its cabin. Though the legroom remains the same, the Syros is wider, which gives it 35mm more shoulder room than the Sonet.

Front Row (mm) Kia Syros Kia Sonet Headroom 1,030 1,005 Legroom 1,040 1,040 Shoulder room 1,430 1,395

Second-row space

One of the USPs of the Syros is its rear-seat space and comfort. Again, as compared to its smaller sibling, it is roomier than the Sonet. With 1,005mm headroom at the back, the Syros has 20mm more head space than the Sonet. Even in terms of shoulder room, it is 22mm more. Now, the Syros gets rear seats that slide front and back, so the legroom varies between 970mm to 1,045mm, which gives it an advantage over its sibling.