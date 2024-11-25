Kia Syros to get a panoramic sunroof

Expected to be launched in early 2025

Will share engine and underpinnings with the Sonet

A much-expected panoramic sunroof has been confirmed for the upcoming Kia Syros SUV. It will be a full electrical unit with voice control via the connected car system, and it will be the second one to get a panoramic sunroof.

We have already got a glimpse of the second row of the car where features like AC vents, centre armrest, seat back pockets and USB charging ports have been revealed as a part of the package. However, the biggest issue this car will address is rear seat space, something that’s been an issue with the Sonet since its launch in 2020.

The Syros is Kia’s fourth budget model for India, fitting between the Sonet and Seltos in their hierarchy. It’s expected to use the same engine package as the Sonet, which means 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel. All the engine options can be had with MT and AT gearbox options.