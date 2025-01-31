Kia Syros to be launched in India tomorrow

Available with petrol and diesel engines

Offered in six variants and eight colours

Kia India is all set to announce the prices of the Syros in the country tomorrow, 1 February, 2025. The B-SUV will be offered with two engine and transmission options each, across eight colours and six variants. We have driven the Syros and you can read our review on the website.

Under the hood, the new Syros will be offered with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel motor. Transmission options include six-speed manual, seven-speed DCT, and six-speed torque converter automatic units. Kia has also revealed the mileage of the Syros, details of which are live on our website.

On the outside, the 2025 Kia Syros features vertically stacked LED headlights and taillights, dual-tone alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, faux skid plates, chunky body cladding, integrated spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna.

Inside, the B-SUV is equipped with ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS suite, 360-degree camera, dual 12.3-inch screens, USB Type-C charging ports, wireless mobile connectivity, EPB, six airbags, and 64-colour ambient lighting. Also up for offer are second-row seats with ventilation, recline, and slide functions.