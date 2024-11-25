CarWale
    Kia Syros spotted testing yet again: What to expect?

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Kia Syros spotted testing yet again: What to expect?
    • Could get a panoramic sunroof
    • Likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine

    The upcoming Kia Syros B-SUV has been spotted testing once again, ahead of its debut which is expected to take place in the coming months. The latest spy images give us a fresh look and new details of the partially camouflaged test mule.

    Kia Syros Rear View

    As seen in the images, the new Syros, which will be positioned above the Sonet in the brand’s line-up, will get a split taillight setup. Here, the pilot lamps will be positioned on either side of the rear windshield and the brake lights will sit on the bumper. Other notable elements include a high-mounted stop lamp, shark-fin antenna, dual-tone alloy wheels, roof-rails, body cladding, and front door-mounted ORVMs.

    Kia Syros Left Rear Three Quarter

    Previous spy shots of the 2025 Kia Syros have revealed that the model could get features like a panoramic sunroof, dual-tone upholstery, A-pillar-mounted tweeters, ventilated front seats, ADAS suite, 360-degree camera, and six airbags.

    Kia Syros Right Rear Three Quarter

    Details regarding the technical specifications of the Syros remain unconfirmed at the moment. It is likely to get the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine. It could come paired with five-speed manual and AMT units.

    Kia Syros Image
    Kia Syros
    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
