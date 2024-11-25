Kia Syros spotted testing yet again: What to expect?

Could get a panoramic sunroof

Likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine

The upcoming Kia Syros B-SUV has been spotted testing once again, ahead of its debut which is expected to take place in the coming months. The latest spy images give us a fresh look and new details of the partially camouflaged test mule.

As seen in the images, the new Syros, which will be positioned above the Sonet in the brand’s line-up, will get a split taillight setup. Here, the pilot lamps will be positioned on either side of the rear windshield and the brake lights will sit on the bumper. Other notable elements include a high-mounted stop lamp, shark-fin antenna, dual-tone alloy wheels, roof-rails, body cladding, and front door-mounted ORVMs.

Previous spy shots of the 2025 Kia Syros have revealed that the model could get features like a panoramic sunroof, dual-tone upholstery, A-pillar-mounted tweeters, ventilated front seats, ADAS suite, 360-degree camera, and six airbags.

Details regarding the technical specifications of the Syros remain unconfirmed at the moment. It is likely to get the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine. It could come paired with five-speed manual and AMT units.

