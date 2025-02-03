CarWale
    AD

    Kia Syros registers over 5,500 bookings in the first month!

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    3,235 Views
    Kia Syros registers over 5,500 bookings in the first month!
    • Prices start at Rs. 9 lakh
    • Available in six variants

    Kia India commenced the bookings of probably the most quirky compact SUV in its class, the Syros, early in January. Within a month of registration for official bookings, the automaker has recorded over 5,500 orders for the same.

    The new Kia Syros is currently on sale across six variants, starting at an ex-showroom cost of Rs. 9 lakh. While the panoramic sunroof is being offered from the third variant itself, the ADAS-equipped version is only being offered with the top-of-the-line variant, commanding a premium of Rs. 80,000 over the standard price.

    Mechanically, the Kia Syros is equipped with two powertrain options – a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual, seven-speed DCT, and a six-speed automatic torque converter unit.

    With the prices of the Kia Syros now revealed, it will be interesting to see if this new and unconventional compact SUV will cannibalize its sibling, the Sonet, given their closely matched ex-showroom prices. Visit our website for a detailed comparison of their specifications and features.

    Kia Syros Image
    Kia Syros
    Rs. 9.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Hyundai Tucson prices in India hiked with immediate effect
     Next 
    2025 Tata Tiago launched: Now in pictures

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Kia Syros Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Kia Syros 2025 : In-Depth Review & Honest Opinion
    youtube-icon
    Kia Syros 2025 : In-Depth Review & Honest Opinion
    By CarWale Team30 Jan 2025
    7685 Views
    51 Likes
    Kia Syros Walkaround | Features & Space Check | Exterior
    youtube-icon
    Kia Syros Walkaround | Features & Space Check | Exterior
    By CarWale Team20 Dec 2024
    31699 Views
    81 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs. 7.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 11.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 11.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Kia Syros
    Kia Syros
    Rs. 9.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    1st Feb
    Lotus Emeya
    Lotus Emeya
    Rs. 2.34 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Jan
    Lotus Emira
    Lotus Emira
    Rs. 3.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Jan
    BMW iX1 LWB
    BMW iX1 LWB
    Rs. 49.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta Electric
    Hyundai Creta Electric
    Rs. 17.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X3
    BMW X3
    Rs. 75.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ technology
    Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ technology
    Rs. 3.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Camry
    Toyota Camry
    Rs. 48.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi RS Q8 facelift
    Launching Soon
    Feb 2025
    Audi RS Q8 facelift

    Rs. 2.20 - 2.30 CroreEstimated Price

    17th Feb 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BYD Sealion 7
    BYD Sealion 7

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Octavia facelift
    Skoda Octavia facelift

    Rs. 35.00 - 40.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Audi Q6 e-tron
    Audi Q6 e-tron

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Mar 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.50 CroreEstimated Price

    17th Mar 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Syros
    Kia Syros
    Rs. 9.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    1st Feb
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 11.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Syros Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 10.52 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 10.81 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 10.18 Lakh
    PuneRs. 10.41 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 10.77 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 9.99 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 10.58 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 10.41 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 10.19 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Kia Syros 2025 : In-Depth Review & Honest Opinion
    youtube-icon
    Kia Syros 2025 : In-Depth Review & Honest Opinion
    By CarWale Team30 Jan 2025
    7685 Views
    51 Likes
    Kia Syros Walkaround | Features & Space Check | Exterior
    youtube-icon
    Kia Syros Walkaround | Features & Space Check | Exterior
    By CarWale Team20 Dec 2024
    31699 Views
    81 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Syros registers over 5,500 bookings in the first month!