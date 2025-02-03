Kia Syros registers over 5,500 bookings in the first month!

Prices start at Rs. 9 lakh

Available in six variants

Kia India commenced the bookings of probably the most quirky compact SUV in its class, the Syros, early in January. Within a month of registration for official bookings, the automaker has recorded over 5,500 orders for the same.

The new Kia Syros is currently on sale across six variants, starting at an ex-showroom cost of Rs. 9 lakh. While the panoramic sunroof is being offered from the third variant itself, the ADAS-equipped version is only being offered with the top-of-the-line variant, commanding a premium of Rs. 80,000 over the standard price.

Mechanically, the Kia Syros is equipped with two powertrain options – a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual, seven-speed DCT, and a six-speed automatic torque converter unit.

With the prices of the Kia Syros now revealed, it will be interesting to see if this new and unconventional compact SUV will cannibalize its sibling, the Sonet, given their closely matched ex-showroom prices. Visit our website for a detailed comparison of their specifications and features.