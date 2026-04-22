Kia Syros Refresh: Marginal Tweaks or Meaningful Progress?

2026 Syros prices start at Rs. 8.40 lakh

EV derivative arriving later this year

Kia’s latest update for the Syros introduces subtle design changes and new variants, resulting in a more accessible entry-level price. However, whether these incremental shifts can trigger a genuine sales surge remains a point of contention.

The design dilemma

The Syros is a fundamentally solid product, a fact cemented during its long-term stint with us. Yet, its primary hurdle remains its styling. While not offensive, it is unconventional and hasn’t sat well with the Indian crowd. Not to forget, it lacks the visual charisma of its siblings, the Seltos and Sonet, too.

Kia’s recent cosmetic adjustments feel like a surface-level response to a deeper issue. While a full generation change is financially unviable for a year-old model, these minor nip-and-tuck updates fail to give the Syros the shelf appeal it desperately needs.

Subtracted value

While the attempt to correct the design is welcome, the silent removal of key features is a significant misstep. Discreetly stripping the 360-degree camera and Level 2 ADAS suite contradicts Kia’s reputation for offering feature-rich vehicles and undermines the Syros’ premium positioning.

There is a fair chance that Kia could be looking to introduce GT and X Line variants in the Syros range, something that is available with the Seltos, Sonet, and was recently introduced in the Clavis and Clavis EV range. The recent revision of variants for the Syros is another interesting aspect, and we have detailed the same on our website.

Necessary refinements

Beyond restoring lost tech, Kia must address three specific pain points to enhance the car's appeal:

Motorised door handles: The current manual setup is unintuitive and frequently confuses first-time users.

Optimised seat ventilation: To better suit our climate, rear-seat ventilation should be integrated into the seat backrest rather than just the base.

Engine calibration: The diesel powertrain requires retuning. In its current state, the engine feels noticeably more stressed and less efficient than the smoother versions found in the Sonet and Seltos.

The Bottom line

The Syros remains a fresh, premium contender in the sub-four-metre SUV segment, distinguished by its panoramic sunroof and superior interior materials. It has the bones of a segment leader, but until Kia prioritises functional feedback over cost-cutting, the Syros will continue to sit in the shadow of its more successful stablemates.

Syros EV incoming

While we wait for Kia to make the aforementioned changes, the company is working to bring the electric derivative of the Syros later this year. It has already been spotted testing, and given that the Syros, in its ICE avatar, already sports a few EV-like design traits, it will be interesting to see what the Anantapur-based manufacturer has in store to differentiate the electric sibling.