CarWale
    AD

    Kia Syros Refresh: Marginal Tweaks or Meaningful Progress?

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    24,133 Views
    Kia Syros Refresh: Marginal Tweaks or Meaningful Progress?
    • 2026 Syros prices start at Rs. 8.40 lakh
    • EV derivative arriving later this year

    Kia’s latest update for the Syros introduces subtle design changes and new variants, resulting in a more accessible entry-level price. However, whether these incremental shifts can trigger a genuine sales surge remains a point of contention.

    The design dilemma

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    The Syros is a fundamentally solid product, a fact cemented during its long-term stint with us. Yet, its primary hurdle remains its styling. While not offensive, it is unconventional and hasn’t sat well with the Indian crowd. Not to forget, it lacks the visual charisma of its siblings, the Seltos and Sonet, too.

    Kia’s recent cosmetic adjustments feel like a surface-level response to a deeper issue. While a full generation change is financially unviable for a year-old model, these minor nip-and-tuck updates fail to give the Syros the shelf appeal it desperately needs.

    Subtracted value

    Interior Dashboard

    While the attempt to correct the design is welcome, the silent removal of key features is a significant misstep. Discreetly stripping the 360-degree camera and Level 2 ADAS suite contradicts Kia’s reputation for offering feature-rich vehicles and undermines the Syros’ premium positioning.

    There is a fair chance that Kia could be looking to introduce GT and X Line variants in the Syros range, something that is available with the Seltos, Sonet, and was recently introduced in the Clavis and Clavis EV range. The recent revision of variants for the Syros is another interesting aspect, and we have detailed the same on our website.

    Necessary refinements

    Beyond restoring lost tech, Kia must address three specific pain points to enhance the car's appeal:

    • Motorised door handles: The current manual setup is unintuitive and frequently confuses first-time users.
    • Optimised seat ventilation: To better suit our climate, rear-seat ventilation should be integrated into the seat backrest rather than just the base.
    • Engine calibration: The diesel powertrain requires retuning. In its current state, the engine feels noticeably more stressed and less efficient than the smoother versions found in the Sonet and Seltos.

    The Bottom line

    Exterior Rear View

    The Syros remains a fresh, premium contender in the sub-four-metre SUV segment, distinguished by its panoramic sunroof and superior interior materials. It has the bones of a segment leader, but until Kia prioritises functional feedback over cost-cutting, the Syros will continue to sit in the shadow of its more successful stablemates.

    Syros EV incoming

    While we wait for Kia to make the aforementioned changes, the company is working to bring the electric derivative of the Syros later this year. It has already been spotted testing, and given that the Syros, in its ICE avatar, already sports a few EV-like design traits, it will be interesting to see what the Anantapur-based manufacturer has in store to differentiate the electric sibling.

    Kia Syros Image
    Kia Syros
    Rs. 8.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    New BMW 7 Series Breaks Cover! All About Tech, Style, and Screens
     Next 
    Mini Countryman C Bookings Open in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.37 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    Rs. 55.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    28th Apr
    Mercedes-Benz CLA EV
    Mercedes-Benz CLA EV
    Rs. 55.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    24th Apr
    Kia Syros
    Kia Syros
    Rs. 8.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    20th Apr
    Vinfast VF MPV 7
    Vinfast VF MPV 7
    Rs. 24.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Apr
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    14th Apr
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus ES
    Lexus ES
    Rs. 89.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 5.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

    Rs. 16.00 - 19.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW M440i
    BMW M440i

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki 2026 Brezza
    Maruti 2026 Brezza

    Rs. 8.90 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Slavia Facelift
    Skoda Slavia Facelift

    Rs. 12.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda New Superb
    Skoda New Superb

    Rs. 55.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Syros
    Kia Syros
    Rs. 8.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    20th Apr
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Syros Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 9.81 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 10.05 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 9.50 Lakh
    PuneRs. 9.81 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 10.04 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 9.26 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.98 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.71 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 9.51 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Syros Refresh: Marginal Tweaks or Meaningful Progress?