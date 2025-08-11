Kia Syros EV Spied for the First Time

Global debut expected in the coming months

Based on the Syros sold in India

Kia’s upcoming electric vehicle, rumoured to be called the Syros EV, has been spotted testing for the first time. The prototype was seen plugged in at an EV charging station, heavily camouflaged to conceal its design details.

Despite the heavy camouflage, the Syros EV’s upright stance and boxy proportions are evident. It features squared-off wheel arches, short overhangs, and a tall glasshouse. The wheels sport a unique aero-style design with the Kia branding, suggesting a focus on efficiency.

At the front, the vertically stacked headlamps are positioned on the edges of the bumper, while the rear houses vertical tail lamp clusters flanking the tailgate. The flat roofline and upright tailgate indicate a focus on maximising interior space. Notably, the charging port is mounted on the front left fender.

The Syros EV is expected to slot below the Carens Clavis EV, targeting buyers seeking a compact yet spacious electric crossover. While its technical details remain undisclosed, the Syros EV could be offered with multiple battery pack options. In its top configuration, a driving range of around 300–400km is expected.

The Syros EV’s global debut is anticipated in the coming months, with its India launch to follow shortly. Once on sale, the Kia Syros EV will rival the Tata Punch EV, MG Windsor EV, and the Citroën eC3 in the compact EV space.

The Kia Syros is already popular in the Indian market for its spacious and practical cabin. An electric version could build on this appeal, emerging as a strong contender in the entry-level electric SUV segment.