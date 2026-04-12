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    Kia Syros EV India Debut in July

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    Desirazu Venkat

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    Kia Syros EV India Debut in July
    • Second locally made EV
    • Expected to share underpinnings with Carens EV

    The much-anticipated Kia Syros EV will officially debut in July. The automaker has confirmed this in its 2026 investor presentation and this will be Kia's second locally produced EV, taking the total to four for the Indian market.

    The Syros EV has been spied doing the rounds a couple of times and as expected, it will look very much like the ICE Syros save for the grille and most probably the wheels. The Syros is already feature-loaded and spacious inside (for its class) and we expect the EV to follow in sync with regard to both these factors. It is expected to be offered with the 42kWh battery pack along with an electric motor producing 133bhp and 255Nm.

    Kia Syros EV Right Side View

    The sub-compact SUV fight was expected to grow before the segment above but over the last two years, this has happened the other way. Nonetheless, the fight has begun and by the start of next year, the segment will have the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, and now the Syros EV. Looking at the number of competitors, the segment will be a nascent one and this might be an opportunity for Kia to jump ahead in the game, especially for a model like the Syros that's been struggling to make the numbers.

    Kia Syros EV Image
    Kia Syros EV
    Rs. 14.00 - 20.00 Lakh
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