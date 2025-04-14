CarWale
    Kia Syros EV in the Pipeline

    Desirazu Venkat

    • Likely to be launched in 2026
    • Will be produced in India

    We already know that a Kia Carens EV will be launched in the Indian market later this year, but now Kia has officially announced that it will be followed by a Syros EV.

    Expected to arrive in 2026, it will be Kia’s smallest-ever EV and is expected to use the same powertrain and underpinnings as the Carens EV. It is also expected to retain the exterior design, interior layout, and feature list as the ICE Syros that was launched earlier this year. This Syros EV will be underpinned by a modified version of the Hyundai group K2 platform that underpins the Creta EV and the Carens EV.

    The Syros has been a huge success for Kia and has created a completely new segment of vehicles in a price range between the Sonet and the Seltos. This was once the forte of big sedans like the Verna and the Ciaz but today has been subsumed by SUVs in both directions. It has been built in a sub-four-metre design, but with features like Level 2 ADAS, climate control, and extra room at the rear as compared to the Sonet.

    Kia Syros EV
    Rs. 14.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
