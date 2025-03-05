CarWale
    Kia Syros Entry-level HTK Variant Arrives at Dealerships

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Kia Syros Entry-level HTK Variant Arrives at Dealerships
    • Priced from Rs. 9 lakh (ex-showroom)
    • Available in eight colours and six variants

    Kia India launched the Syros last month, with prices starting at Rs. 9 lakh (ex-showroom). The model, which gets a segment-first second-row seat with ventilation, sliding, and reclining functions, is offered with two powertrain and three transmission options.

    Kia Syros Right Side View

    The entry-level HTK variant, which is one of the six variants that the Syros is offered in, has now started arriving at local dealerships across the country. Seen here is the Glacier White Pearl paint, one of the eight colourways.

    Kia Syros Right Rear Three Quarter

    Exterior highlights of the Kia Syros HTK variant include vertically stacked headlamps, 15-inch steel wheels with blacked-out wheel covers, flush-fitting door handles, shark-fin antenna, and an integrated spoiler.

    Kia Syros Dashboard

    Inside, this base variant of the Syros features a flat-bottom steering wheel, dual-tone semi-leatherette seats, 12.3-inch touchscreen unit, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, four USB Type-C charging ports, rear door sunshades, all four power windows, rear AC vents, and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

     Previous 
    MY2025 Skoda Kushaq Launched: Prices Start at Rs. 10.99 lakh
     Next 
    Honda Retails 50,000 ADAS-enabled Cars in India

