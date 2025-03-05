Kia Syros Entry-level HTK Variant Arrives at Dealerships

Priced from Rs. 9 lakh (ex-showroom)

Available in eight colours and six variants

Kia India launched the Syros last month, with prices starting at Rs. 9 lakh (ex-showroom). The model, which gets a segment-first second-row seat with ventilation, sliding, and reclining functions, is offered with two powertrain and three transmission options.

The entry-level HTK variant, which is one of the six variants that the Syros is offered in, has now started arriving at local dealerships across the country. Seen here is the Glacier White Pearl paint, one of the eight colourways.

Exterior highlights of the Kia Syros HTK variant include vertically stacked headlamps, 15-inch steel wheels with blacked-out wheel covers, flush-fitting door handles, shark-fin antenna, and an integrated spoiler.

Inside, this base variant of the Syros features a flat-bottom steering wheel, dual-tone semi-leatherette seats, 12.3-inch touchscreen unit, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, four USB Type-C charging ports, rear door sunshades, all four power windows, rear AC vents, and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

