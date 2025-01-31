Kia Syros driven: Top 5 ADAS features

Gets Level 2 ADAS

Prices to be announced tomorrow

Kia India is all set to launch the Syros, with the prices set to be announced tomorrow. The compact SUV gets Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and here are the top five features that we experienced during our first drive review in Delhi.

1. Autonomous braking

With the use of radars, cameras, and sensors, the Syros can detect vehicles and obstacles and not just warn, but automatically brake as well. This incorporates forward collision warning and avoidance assist with car, cyclist, and pedestrian detection. Then, there's forward collision avoidance assist for junction turnings and even direct oncoming traffic along with parking assist.

2. Smart (adaptive) cruise control

The car's cruise control works along with these systems to help maintain a distance from the car ahead, and follow the car at its speed. It helps the Syros slow down, if the car ahead brakes and again moves with it at its speed.

3. Lane follow assist

This feature keeps the Syros between the marked lines of the lane, by automatically steering the car in the centre of the lane. It's a nice feature to have while cruising on the highway.

4. Lane departure and keep assist

The Syros not only detects a lane change without a turn signal switch operation, but also automatically assists the steering to prevent the vehicle from departing that lane. It allows changing lanes on a marked highway in the direction of the turn indicator.

5. Blind-view monitor

This feature uses the cameras mounted on ORVMs and shows blind-spots in the rear view of the vehicle. The live view is shown up in the instrument cluster and aids in safe lane changes.