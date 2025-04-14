Kia Syros Diesel AT Real-world Mileage Tested

Claimed fuel efficiency of 17.65kmpl

Offered with two engine and transmission options

Kia India recently announced that the Syros scored a five-star rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. We recently tested the car in the diesel automatic guise, and we now have the real-world mileage figures.

Tested Fuel Efficiency Figures

Kia claims that the Syros returns a mileage of 17.65kmpl for the diesel AT version. In our real-world mileage test, the B-SUV gave us a fuel efficiency of 11.30kmpl in the city and 15.38kmpl on the highway.

Engine And Gearbox Options

The Syros is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine producing, 114bhp and 250Nm, paired with six-speed manual and torque converter automatic transmissions. Also up for offer is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, which develops 118bhp and 172Nm, sending power to the front wheels via six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT automatic gearboxes.

Claimed Mileage Figures