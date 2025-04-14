CarWale
    Kia Syros Diesel AT Real-world Mileage Tested

    Aditya Nadkarni

    24,123 Views
    Kia Syros Diesel AT Real-world Mileage Tested
    • Claimed fuel efficiency of 17.65kmpl
    • Offered with two engine and transmission options

    Kia India recently announced that the Syros scored a five-star rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. We recently tested the car in the diesel automatic guise, and we now have the real-world mileage figures.

    Tested Fuel Efficiency Figures

    Kia Syros Right Side View

    Kia claims that the Syros returns a mileage of 17.65kmpl for the diesel AT version. In our real-world mileage test, the B-SUV gave us a fuel efficiency of 11.30kmpl in the city and 15.38kmpl on the highway.

    Engine And Gearbox Options

    Exterior Rear View

    The Syros is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine producing, 114bhp and 250Nm, paired with six-speed manual and torque converter automatic transmissions. Also up for offer is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, which develops 118bhp and 172Nm, sending power to the front wheels via six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT automatic gearboxes.

    Claimed Mileage Figures

    Version

    Claimed mileage

    1.0 Petrol MT

    18.20kmpl

    1.0 Petrol DCT

    17.68kmpl

    1.5 Diesel MT

    20.75kmpl

    1.5 Diesel AT

    17.65kmpl

    Kia Syros Image
    Kia Syros
    Rs. 9.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
