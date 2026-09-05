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    Kia Sorento Variants Explained: Which Variant Should You Buy?

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    Sagar Bhanushali
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    Kia Sorento Variants Explained: Which Variant Should You Buy?

    The new Kia Sorento is primarily available in HTE, HTK, and HTX trims, with additional option packs and Black Line variants adding more equipment. Here is a closer look at what each variant offers.

    Sorento HTE

    The HTE is the base variant of the Sorento, but Kia has equipped it with a reasonably comprehensive set of features. It gets 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, LED DRLs and tail lamps, roof rails and an integrated rear spoiler. Inside, the HTE gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 4.2-inch colour TFT MID, six speakers, wireless smartphone charging, Type-C USB ports for all three rows and dual-zone automatic climate control. It also gets a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, six-way powered front passenger seat and a panoramic sunroof.

    Safety equipment includes a tyre-pressure monitoring system, front and rear parking sensors, rear-view camera and multiple airbags. The HTE also gets cruise control and the basic electronic safety systems as standard.

    Sorento HTK

    The HTK is where the Sorento starts feeling substantially more premium. It adds 19-inch alloy wheels, a curved display comprising twin 12.3-inch screens, a Bose 12-speaker audio system and a 360-degree camera. The HTK variant also gets ventilated front seats, an eight-way powered passenger seat, 64-colour ambient lighting and captain seats as an option for the six-seat configuration.

    Exterior Right Rear Three Quarter

    You also get Level 2 ADAS, which includes forward collision warning and avoidance, lane keeping and lane following assistance, blind-spot collision avoidance, rear cross-traffic assistance and smart cruise control with stop-and-go. However, the ADAS equipment is offered through the optional HTK (A) package rather than being standard on the regular HTK.

    There is also an HTK (A) Black Line variant, which adds blacked-out exterior elements and alloys.

    Sorento HTX AWD

    The HTX is the top-spec variant, and it gets a black-and-olive-brown interior, dual 12.3-inch curved displays, a digital key, digital IRVM, head-up display, and built-in navigation. It also gets Kia's AI Assistant with real-time generative AI, a 10-way powered front-seat setup, memory function for the driver's seat and ORVMs, front-row relaxation seats and ventilated second-row seats.

    The HTX also gets a 220V power outlet, front and rear dashcams, remote smart parking assist, and AWD with Snow, Mud and Sand terrain modes. There is also Level 2+ ADAS with 29 autonomous features, including Highway Driving Assist, navigation-based smart cruise control, evasive steering assistance and additional lane-change assistance functions.

    Exterior Rear View

    Which Sorento variant should you buy?

    For most buyers, the HTK should be the variant to consider first. It brings the larger 19-inch wheels, twin 12.3-inch displays, Bose audio, 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, and most of the features that make the Sorento feel like a premium SUV. The HTX AWD, meanwhile, is for buyers who want the complete package. It adds AWD, Level 2+ ADAS, HUD, premium seating functions, and remote parking assistance. It also makes the most sense for buyers who want the additional all-weather capability offered by AWD.

    Interior Front Passenger Airbag
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