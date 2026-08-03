Kia Sorento Teased Officially - Pre-bookings Now Open!

Kia's first hybrid SUV for India

Pre-bookings are now open ahead of the launch

Kia India has officially teased the all-new Sorento ahead of its India debut, while also announcing the commencement of pre-bookings for Rs. 25,000. The Sorento will become Kia's first hybrid SUV for the Indian market and further strengthen the brand's premium SUV portfolio.

The teaser offers a glimpse of the SUV's upright stance, bold proportions, and signature lighting elements. It features a tall silhouette with a pronounced shoulder line, while the front fascia gets a distinctive two-tier LED lighting setup that is expected to lend the SUV a commanding road presence.

Under the hood, the Sorento is likely to be powered by a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with an electric motor in its strong hybrid guise. An all-wheel-drive system is also expected to be offered on select variants. Then there’s also a diesel-powered Sorento on the cards.

Globally, the Sorento has been on sale since 2002 and has crossed 4.8 million unit sales across 132 countries. It is currently in its fourth generation and has consistently remained among Kia's three best-selling models worldwide. The SUV has also received multiple international safety and quality accolades over the years.

Interested customers can now pre-book the all-new Sorento through authorised Kia dealerships or via Kia India's official website. The company has confirmed that more details, including specifications, variant lineup, and pricing, will be announced closer to the launch.