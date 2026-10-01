Kia Sorento Official Mileage Figures Confirmed

Fuel efficiency of up to 19.60kmpl

Available with diesel and petrol-hybrid powertrains

Kia India introduced the Sorento SUV in the country last month, with prices starting at Rs. 27.99 lakh (ex-showroom). We are currently driving Kia’s first hybrid offering for India, and our review will be out soon. Notably, the Carnival also received a petrol-hybrid offering in the recent past.

The Sorento is available with a 1.6-litre petrol engine paired with a hybrid motor, sending power to the wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission. Also up for offer is the 2.2-litre diesel motor, mated with an eight-speed DCT unit. Customers can further choose between 4WD and 2WD options.

The petrol-hybrid iteration of the Kia Sorento returns a claimed mileage of 19.60kmpl and 17.70kmpl for the 2WD and 4WD versions, respectively. Similarly, the diesel 2WD and diesel 4WD have claimed fuel efficiency figures of 17.66kmpl and 15.79kmpl, respectively.

The Sorento three-row SUV is available in nine variants, which also include the optional ADAS and 4WD-equipped derivatives. Additionally, the model is offered in eight colours, across six- and seven-seat configurations.