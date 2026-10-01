CarWale
    AD

    Kia Sorento Official Mileage Figures Confirmed

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image
    Aditya Nadkarni
    42,303 Views
    Kia Sorento Official Mileage Figures Confirmed
    • Fuel efficiency of up to 19.60kmpl
    • Available with diesel and petrol-hybrid powertrains

    Kia India introduced the Sorento SUV in the country last month, with prices starting at Rs. 27.99 lakh (ex-showroom). We are currently driving Kia’s first hybrid offering for India, and our review will be out soon. Notably, the Carnival also received a petrol-hybrid offering in the recent past.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    The Sorento is available with a 1.6-litre petrol engine paired with a hybrid motor, sending power to the wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission. Also up for offer is the 2.2-litre diesel motor, mated with an eight-speed DCT unit. Customers can further choose between 4WD and 2WD options.

    The petrol-hybrid iteration of the Kia Sorento returns a claimed mileage of 19.60kmpl and 17.70kmpl for the 2WD and 4WD versions, respectively. Similarly, the diesel 2WD and diesel 4WD have claimed fuel efficiency figures of 17.66kmpl and 15.79kmpl, respectively.

    Exterior Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Sorento three-row SUV is available in nine variants, which also include the optional ADAS and 4WD-equipped derivatives. Additionally, the model is offered in eight colours, across six- and seven-seat configurations.

    Kia Sorento Image
    Kia Sorento
    Rs. 27.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Nissan Tekton-based Three-row SUV Begins Testing in India
     Next 
    Range Rover Sport Electric Bookings Open in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Kia Sorento Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Kia Sorento Hybrid Review | Performance, Space & Features Tested
    youtube-icon
    Kia Sorento Hybrid Review | Performance, Space & Features Tested
    By CarWale Team13 Oct 2026
    30295 Views
    131 Likes
    Kia Seltos Diesel Automatic Real-World Review | Best Buy under ₹25 Lakh?
    youtube-icon
    Kia Seltos Diesel Automatic Real-World Review | Best Buy under ₹25 Lakh?
    By CarWale Team31 Aug 2026
    159643 Views
    151 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 7.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 11.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Audi Q3
    Audi Q3
    Rs. 51.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    16th Oct
    Toyota Glanza
    Toyota Glanza
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    14th Oct
    Volvo EX90
    Volvo EX90
    Rs. 1.26 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    12th Oct
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.00 Lakhonwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    6th Oct
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    6th Oct
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class
    Rs. 3.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    5th Oct
    Tata Aeris
    Tata Aeris
    Rs. 5.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar OG
    Mahindra Thar OG
    Rs. 10.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Bayon
    Launching in 3 days
    Hyundai Bayon

    Rs. 9.79 - 15.49 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz GLC EV
    Unveiled On
    10 Sep
    Mercedes-Benz GLC EV

    Rs. 80.00 - 85.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW M3
    BMW M3

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW M5 Touring
    BMW M5 Touring

    Rs. 2.70 - 3.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Denza D9
    Denza D9

    Rs. 85.00 - 95.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volvo ES90
    Volvo ES90

    Rs. 70.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda 0 Alpha
    Honda 0 Alpha

    Rs. 17.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    JSW Jetour T2
    JSW Jetour T2

    Rs. 30.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 11.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 11.12 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Sorento Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 34.07 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 35.10 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 33.33 Lakh
    PuneRs. 34.07 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 35.39 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 30.91 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 35.13 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 32.59 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 32.00 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Kia Sorento Hybrid Review | Performance, Space & Features Tested
    youtube-icon
    Kia Sorento Hybrid Review | Performance, Space & Features Tested
    By CarWale Team13 Oct 2026
    30295 Views
    131 Likes
    Kia Seltos Diesel Automatic Real-World Review | Best Buy under ₹25 Lakh?
    youtube-icon
    Kia Seltos Diesel Automatic Real-World Review | Best Buy under ₹25 Lakh?
    By CarWale Team31 Aug 2026
    159643 Views
    151 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Sorento Official Mileage Figures Confirmed