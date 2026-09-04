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    Kia Sorento Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 27.99 Lakh

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    Jay Shah
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    Kia Sorento Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 27.99 Lakh
    • Offered with strong hybrid and diesel engine options
    • Available in gloss and matte colours

    Kia India has launched the Sorento at a starting price of Rs. 27.99 lakh, ex-showroom, bringing a larger seven-seat SUV to its India line-up above the Carens Clavis.

    Kia Sorento Right Side View

    The Sorento measures over 4.8 metres in length with a 2.8-metre wheelbase, and rides on 19-inch alloy wheels, with vertically stacked LED DRLs and tail lamps and a rear spoiler that houses a hidden wiper. Alongside the standard range, Kia is also offering a Black Line Edition with a more blacked-out treatment.

    Step inside and the Sorento gets the kind of feature list Kia buyers have come to expect, with two interior theme options and a 10-way powered driver's seat with lumbar support. A 12-speaker Bose sound system and a panoramic sunroof are also part of the package, while a curved dual-screen setup houses a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, backed by a head-up display. The second row gets ventilated captain seats with slide and recline functionality, and the third row can be folded remotely, with a powered tailgate that includes anti-pinch protection and adjustable opening height.

    Kia Sorento Left Rear Three Quarter

    On safety, the Sorento comes with 10 airbags, Level 2 ADAS, hill descent control, a 360-degree camera and a digital inner rearview mirror.

    Powertrain options include a strong-hybrid setup built around a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 177bhp and 265Nm, paired with a 64bhp electric motor. For buyers who prefer diesel, there's a 2.2-litre diesel engine mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Both powertrains come with a choice of three drive and terrain modes.

    The Kia Sorento will compete with the MG Hector Tomahawk, Toyota Innova Hycross and Mahindra XUV 7XO in the seven-seater SUV space.

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