Kia Sorento Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 27.99 Lakh

Offered with strong hybrid and diesel engine options

Available in gloss and matte colours

Kia India has launched the Sorento at a starting price of Rs. 27.99 lakh, ex-showroom, bringing a larger seven-seat SUV to its India line-up above the Carens Clavis.

The Sorento measures over 4.8 metres in length with a 2.8-metre wheelbase, and rides on 19-inch alloy wheels, with vertically stacked LED DRLs and tail lamps and a rear spoiler that houses a hidden wiper. Alongside the standard range, Kia is also offering a Black Line Edition with a more blacked-out treatment.

Step inside and the Sorento gets the kind of feature list Kia buyers have come to expect, with two interior theme options and a 10-way powered driver's seat with lumbar support. A 12-speaker Bose sound system and a panoramic sunroof are also part of the package, while a curved dual-screen setup houses a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, backed by a head-up display. The second row gets ventilated captain seats with slide and recline functionality, and the third row can be folded remotely, with a powered tailgate that includes anti-pinch protection and adjustable opening height.

On safety, the Sorento comes with 10 airbags, Level 2 ADAS, hill descent control, a 360-degree camera and a digital inner rearview mirror.

Powertrain options include a strong-hybrid setup built around a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 177bhp and 265Nm, paired with a 64bhp electric motor. For buyers who prefer diesel, there's a 2.2-litre diesel engine mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Both powertrains come with a choice of three drive and terrain modes.

The Kia Sorento will compete with the MG Hector Tomahawk, Toyota Innova Hycross and Mahindra XUV 7XO in the seven-seater SUV space.