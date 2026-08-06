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    Kia Sorento Interior Leaked Ahead of Launch

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    Aditya Nadkarni
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    Kia Sorento Interior Leaked Ahead of Launch
    • To be launched in India next month
    • Will get petrol-hybrid and diesel powertrains

    Kia recently commenced pre-bookings of the new Sorento SUV in India for Rs. 25,000. The first hybrid offering from the Korean automaker, the prices of this model will be announced on 4 September.

    Kia Sorento Dashboard

    As seen in the images here, the Kia Sorento gets a dual-tone black and beige interior theme, multifunction steering wheel, large curved screen dominating the dash, rotary dials and a plethora of buttons on the centre console, dual cup holders, ventilated front seats, EPB with auto-hold park assist, auto start-stop, 360-degree camera, wireless charger, paddle shifters, and hill descent control.

    Kia Sorento Second Row Seats

    The second row of the 2026 Kia Sorento features Type-C ports on the side of the front seats, boss mode for the front passenger seat, rear AC vents, air purifier, rear sunshades, and a Bose music system. Also up for offer is a captain seat setup, which could arrive in tow as an option with the more conventional bench seat setup. Notably, it also received seat ventilation for the second row.

    Kia Sorento Second Row Seats

    While Kia is yet to release the technical specifications, we already know that the new Sorento will get petrol-hybrid and diesel motors, with the former being a 1.6-litre unit that is available globally, and the latter likely to be the 2.2-litre mill borrowed from the Carnival. Once launched, it will compete against the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron, Toyota Fortuner, and the Jeep Meridian.

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    Kia Sorento Image
    Kia Sorento
    Rs. 28.00 - 35.00 Lakh
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