Kia Sorento India Launch on 4 September

Will be offered with two powertrains

Pre-bookings open

Kia India has confirmed that the Sorento will be launched in the country on 4 September. The announcement comes just days after the company officially opened bookings for the SUV, marking the brand's entry into the hybrid SUV space in India.

The Sorento will sit at the top of Kia's ICE SUV lineup in India and will be the company's first hybrid model for the market. It is expected to take on premium three-row SUVs such as the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron and Jeep Meridian, although its monocoque platform and hybrid powertrain position it differently from some of its body-on-frame rivals.

Internationally, the Sorento is powered by a 1.6-litre turbo petrol strong hybrid powertrain paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox. While Kia is yet to confirm the India specification, the same setup is widely expected to be offered here. In its global guise, the hybrid system develops a combined 238bhp and 380 Nm. Additionally, it is also expected to be offered with a diesel engine, borrowed from the Carnival.

In terms of design, the India-bound Sorento carries Kia's latest styling language with vertically stacked LED headlamps, a large tiger nose grille, connected LED tail lamps and 20-inch alloy wheels on higher variants. Inside, the SUV features a premium three-row cabin with dual 12.3-inch displays, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, a premium Bose sound system and connected car technology.

On the safety front, the Sorento is expected to offer Level 2 ADAS along with features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera and front as well as rear parking sensors.

Kia is expected to assemble the Sorento locally to keep prices competitive. While official pricing will be announced on launch day, industry estimates suggest an ex-showroom price in the region of Rs. 40 lakh to Rs. 50 lakh.