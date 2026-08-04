CarWale
    AD

    Kia Sorento India Launch on 4 September

    Authors Image
    Jay Shah
    33,104 Views
    Kia Sorento India Launch on 4 September
    • Will be offered with two powertrains
    • Pre-bookings open

    Kia India has confirmed that the Sorento will be launched in the country on 4 September. The announcement comes just days after the company officially opened bookings for the SUV, marking the brand's entry into the hybrid SUV space in India.

    Kia Sorento Dashboard

    The Sorento will sit at the top of Kia's ICE SUV lineup in India and will be the company's first hybrid model for the market. It is expected to take on premium three-row SUVs such as the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron and Jeep Meridian, although its monocoque platform and hybrid powertrain position it differently from some of its body-on-frame rivals.

    Kia Sorento Second Row Seats

    Internationally, the Sorento is powered by a 1.6-litre turbo petrol strong hybrid powertrain paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox. While Kia is yet to confirm the India specification, the same setup is widely expected to be offered here. In its global guise, the hybrid system develops a combined 238bhp and 380 Nm. Additionally, it is also expected to be offered with a diesel engine, borrowed from the Carnival.

    In terms of design, the India-bound Sorento carries Kia's latest styling language with vertically stacked LED headlamps, a large tiger nose grille, connected LED tail lamps and 20-inch alloy wheels on higher variants. Inside, the SUV features a premium three-row cabin with dual 12.3-inch displays, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, a premium Bose sound system and connected car technology.

    Kia Sorento Left Rear Three Quarter

    On the safety front, the Sorento is expected to offer Level 2 ADAS along with features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera and front as well as rear parking sensors.

    Kia is expected to assemble the Sorento locally to keep prices competitive. While official pricing will be announced on launch day, industry estimates suggest an ex-showroom price in the region of Rs. 40 lakh to Rs. 50 lakh.

    Kia Sorento Image
    Kia Sorento
    Rs. 28.00 - 35.00 Lakh
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Next 
    MoRTH Issues Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Draft

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 7.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    24th Jul
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Toyota Hilux
    Toyota Hilux
    Rs. 31.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    28th Jul
    Honda ZR-V
    Honda ZR-V
    Rs. 47.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    25th Jul
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 7.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    24th Jul
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV
    Rs. 1.45 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Jul
    Kia Syros EV
    Kia Syros EV
    Rs. 10.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Jul
    Ferrari Amalfi Spider
    Ferrari Amalfi Spider
    Rs. 4.60 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus ES 350h
    Lexus ES 350h
    Rs. 66.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton
    Rs. 10.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra BE 6 Facelift
    Launching in 7 days
    Mahindra BE 6 Facelift

    Rs. 24.00 - 29.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Slavia 2026
    Skoda Slavia 2026

    Rs. 12.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW X1 LWB
    BMW X1 LWB

    Rs. 43.50 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Aug 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Hector Hawk
    MG Hector Hawk

    Rs. 20.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Aug 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Vision S Compact SUV
    Mahindra Vision S Compact SUV

    Rs. 10.50 - 17.50 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volvo EX90
    Volvo EX90

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.30 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG IM6
    MG IM6

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW i7 Facelift
    BMW i7 Facelift

    Rs. 2.10 - 2.60 CroreEstimated Price

    Aug 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Syros EV
    Kia Syros EV
    Rs. 10.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Jul
    All Kia-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Sorento India Launch on 4 September