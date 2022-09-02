Kia Sonet X-Line launched – Top feature highlights

- Offers additional features over the GTX+ variant

- Available in both petrol and diesel automatic options

Kia India has introduced a new top-spec variant the Sonet line-up. The newly launched, Sonet X-Line is available at a starting price of Rs 13.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The feature-loaded variant is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The new model gets a distinctive set of cosmetic and feature upgrades.

Read below to learn more about the top new feature highlights in the Kia Sonet X-Line –

- Matte Graphite exterior colour and Splendid Sage dual-tone interior

- A set of 16-inch black high gloss crystal cut alloy wheels and silver coloured brake callipers

- Black signature tiger nose grille and diamond knurling pattern

- Black front and rear skid plates with Dark Hyper metal accents

- Dark chrome fog lamp garnish and black ORVMS

- Dark Hyper metal garnish on side door garnish

- Matt graphite shark fin antennae and the unique X-line emblem

- Black dual muffler design

- Leatherette sports seats with orange stitching and X-line logo

- Leatherette wrapped D-cut steering wheel with orange stitching and new Sonet logo.

- Premium black headliner

Under the hood, the Kia Sonet X-Line is powered by a 1.0-litre T-GDi petrol engine that generates 118bhp at 6,000rpm and 172Nm at 1,500rpm. This engine comes mated to a 7DCT unit. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel engine with a six-speed automatic generates 113bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm at 1,500rpm.