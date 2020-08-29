Kia Sonet Vs Mahindra XUV300: Spec Comparison

Kia Motors will launch the Sonet sub-four metre SUV in India next month. Upon arrival, the model will enter the crowded segment to rival the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 and the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser.

We have already compared the Kia Sonet to the Tata Nexon, and to know all about it, you can click here. This time, we check out how Kia's third product for India fares against the specifications of the Mahindra XUV300.

Exterior

The Mahindra XUV300 features projector headlamps, LED tail lights, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, sunroof, contrast coloured skid plates, dual-tone roof rails and front and rear parking sensors.

The Kia Sonet will receive all LED lighting, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, shark-fin antenna, projector fog lights and red accents on various parts such as the grille, skid plate and front brake calipers.

Interior

The Mahindra XUV300 comes equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, mood lighting, six-way adjustable driver seat, cruise control, push-button start, automatic headlamps and a tyre pressure monitoring system. The model receives safety features that include seven airbags, all four disc brakes, ESP with hill hold and a reverse camera with guidelines.

The interiors of the Kia Sonet will include ventilated front seats, wireless charging with cooling function, LED sound mood lighting, air purifier, Bose-sourced music system, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system as well as drive and traction modes. Safety features of the model will include six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, brake assist VSM, HSA and brake assist.

Engine

The Mahindra XUV300 is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol motor, which is paired only to a six-speed manual transmission, produces 110bhp and 200Nm of torque. The diesel mill, which is available with a six-speed manual unit and an AMT unit, produces 115bhp and 300Nm of torque.

Engine options on the Kia Sonet will include a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual transmission that produces 81bhp and 115Nm of torque and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 117bhp and 172Nm of torque, which will be available with a six-speed iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit. Also on offer will be a 1.5-litre diesel engine offered with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. The former will be capable of producing 97bhp and 240Nm of torque while the latter will be tuned to produce 113bhp and 250Nm of torque.

Conclusion

The Kia Sonet offers a range of additional features over the Mahindra XUV300 while the latter has a more powerful diesel engine when compared to the former. The XUV300 is priced between 7.95 lakh and Rs 12.30 lakh while the Sonet is expected to arrive with a price tag of Rs 8 lakh to 12 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The Sonet is also offered with a wider range of variants, although we will have to wait for the price reveal of the model before we draw a conclusion.