    Kia Sonet, Seltos, and Carens special editions to be launched later this year

    Aditya Nadkarni

    18,235 Views
    Kia Sonet, Seltos, and Carens special editions to be launched later this year
    • Likely to be similar to previous Anniversary and Aurochs editions
    • Cosmetic updates and feature additions over current offerings

    Kia is working on multiple product updates across its portfolio, be it new launches or product refreshes. Apart from the new Carnival, EV9, and a new compact SUV, the carmaker will also introduce special edition versions.

    Scheduled to be launched in the country by the end of the current calendar year, the special-edition versions will arrive in select models, namely Seltos, Carens, and Sonet. Notably, the Sonet and Seltos recently benefitted from affordable GT Line variants, details of which are available on our website.

    Compared to the current iterations, the new Kia special editions are expected to receive minor tweaks to the exterior design and similar changes to the interior alongside feature additions. These could be in line with the Anniversary edition or the Aurochs edition that have been introduced in the past.

