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    Kia Sonet, Seltos and Carens Clavis to Get Hybrid Power

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    Desirazu Venkat

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    Kia Sonet, Seltos and Carens Clavis to Get Hybrid Power
    • Expected to launch by 2029
    • Will be manufactured in India for domestic and export purposes

    Kia's going big on hybrids, and it is not just the premium stuff but rather its complete lineup by 2029. It has announced that it will have a hybrid option for the Sonet, Seltos, and the Carens by 2029. These will be joined by a sub-compact EV, also expected to be launched in that period. That will take Kia's total hybrid count to five vehicles, whilst its EV lineup will stand at four models.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    The Seltos has already been showcased in hybrid guise with the automaker's 1.6-litre hybrid and will first be launched in the US market before a global rollout. This is expected to be followed by the Carens Clavis HEV and then a Sonet HEV. The sub-compact is due for a generational change, and this new-gen powertrain is expected to debut with the second-generation Sonet. The Seltos and Carens are expected to play a bigger role in Kia's hybrid push as they will enter a segment where there are already hybrid players, with more expected to follow within the next two years.

    Kia Carens Clavis Right Front Three Quarter

    Kia joins a growing list of manufacturers in India undertaking a multi-powertrain strategy rather than hedging their bets on any one powertrain for their future push. With electrification demand not taking off as expected, many manufacturers have begun to diversify their options in a bid to capture or retain market share. Kia's announcement pretty much locks in that Hyundai will be using the same roadmap with expected hybrids for the Venue, Creta, Alcazar, and its version of a sub-compact EV. They are expected to arrive at the same time as their Kia counterparts.

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