Kia Sonet prices in India revised in July 2024

Sonet prices hiked by up to Rs. 27,000

Kia recently introduced a new variant and colour each for the Sonet

After recently revising the variant line-up and colour palette of the Sonet sub-four-metre SUV, the carmaker has now hiked the prices of select variants of this Nexon- and Brezza-rival. Depending on the choice of variant, the Sonet has become dearer by up to Rs. 27,000.

The Sonet is available in nine variants, namely HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK (O), HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX, GTX+, and the X Line. Further, customers can choose from a range of engine and transmission options: 1.2-litre NA petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual unit, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit mated with a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT unit, and a 1.5-litre diesel motor paired with six-speed manual, iMT, or torque converter automatic units.

The following are the revised prices of the Kia Sonet (all prices, ex-showroom):