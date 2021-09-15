Kia Sonet outsells Mahindra XUV300 in August 2021

- Kia Sonet registers 7,752-unit sales in August

- Mahindra XUV300 witnesses 5,861-unit sales in August

Back in August, the compact SUV segment had emerged as the strongest contributor to car sales in the country. The sub-four meter SUV segment has witnessed 102 per cent growth with 54,277-unit sales in August 2021 as compared to 26,825-unit sales in the same period last year. The Kia Sonet and the Mahindra XUV300 are two strong competitors in this segment, wherein the Sonet has outsold the XUV300 by a significant margin.

In terms of sales, Mahindra XUV300 witnessed a 96 per cent growth in sales last month with 5,861-unit sales in August 2021 as compared to 2,990-unit sales in the same period last year. Despite strong growth in sales, the Kia Sonet holds the upper rank with 7,752-unit sales in the country last month.

In the compact SUV segment, the Sonet has emerged as the fourth bestselling model in the country in August 2021. The top-three sellers in this segment were the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (12,906 units), Tata Nexon (10,006 units), and the Hyundai Venue (8,377 units). That said, it is worth noting that the Sonet missed the third rank by just 625 units.

Considering the festive season, it will be interesting to see if the Kia Sonet manages to outsell the Hyundai Venue in September.