CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Kia Sonet outsells Mahindra XUV300 in August 2021

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    20,035 Views
    Kia Sonet outsells Mahindra XUV300 in August 2021

    - Kia Sonet registers 7,752-unit sales in August

    - Mahindra XUV300 witnesses 5,861-unit sales in August

    Back in August, the compact SUV segment had emerged as the strongest contributor to car sales in the country. The sub-four meter SUV segment has witnessed 102 per cent growth with 54,277-unit sales in August 2021 as compared to 26,825-unit sales in the same period last year. The Kia Sonet and the Mahindra XUV300 are two strong competitors in this segment, wherein the Sonet has outsold the XUV300 by a significant margin. 

    In terms of sales, Mahindra XUV300 witnessed a 96 per cent growth in sales last month with 5,861-unit sales in August 2021 as compared to 2,990-unit sales in the same period last year. Despite strong growth in sales, the Kia Sonet holds the upper rank with 7,752-unit sales in the country last month. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    In the compact SUV segment, the Sonet has emerged as the fourth bestselling model in the country in August 2021. The top-three sellers in this segment were the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (12,906 units), Tata Nexon (10,006 units), and the Hyundai Venue (8,377 units). That said, it is worth noting that the Sonet missed the third rank by just 625 units. 

    Considering the festive season, it will be interesting to see if the Kia Sonet manages to outsell the Hyundai Venue in September. 

    Kia Sonet Image
    Kia Sonet
    ₹ 6.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Force Gurkha unveiled – All you need to know
     Next 
    New Toyota Corolla Cross debuts in Japan

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Kia Sonet Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4108 Views
    31 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai i20 N Line

    Hyundai i20 N Line

    ₹ 9.84 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi e-tron GT

    Audi e-tron GT

    ₹ 2.00 - 2.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 22nd September 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 6.87 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Sonet Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.10 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.31 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.76 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.10 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.17 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.70 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.92 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.72 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.55 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4108 Views
    31 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Sonet outsells Mahindra XUV300 in August 2021