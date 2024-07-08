Kia Sonet new variants launched; prices start at Rs. 9.60 lakh

The Sonet gets a new turbo-petrol variant under the Rs. 10 lakh price bracket

GTX variant introduced in 6AT and 7DCT versions

Kia India has officially launched three new versions of the Sonet in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 9.60 lakh (ex-showroom). As we had reported earlier, the sub-four-metre SUV gained a new GTX variant, and now the automaker has confirmed a fresh HTK turbo-petrol version too.

Starting with the GTX variant, this iteration of the Seltos features ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, paddle shifters, leatherette seats, drive and traction control modes, and an auto up/down safety window function.

The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol trim is now available in a new HTK variant, priced at Rs. 9.60 lakh (ex-showroom). This motor, which produces 118bhp and 172Nm of torque, sends power to the front wheels only via a six-speed iMT gearbox.

Notably, all variants of the Sonet, such as the HTE, HTE (O), and HTK, have also received minor feature additions, and now receive Isofix child seat anchorage points. In addition to the latter, the HTK (O) variant gets a rear wiper and washer too.

Next up is the HTK+ variant of the Kia Sonet which now comes equipped with LED headlamps, rear wiper and washer, and Isofix child seat anchorage points. Simultaneously, the HTX variant of this Tata Nexon-rival now boasts a wireless mobile charger, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and a rear wiper and washer.

The Sonet is available with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, 1.5-litre diesel mill, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. The transmission options include a six-speed manual unit, five-speed manual unit, six-speed iMT unit, six-speed torque converter automatic unit, and a seven-speed DCT unit. Notably, Kia also revised the prices of the Sonet last week, details of which are available on our website.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Kia Sonet variants (all prices, ex-showroom):