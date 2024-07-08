CarWale
    AD

    Kia Sonet new variants launched; prices start at Rs. 9.60 lakh

    Read inहिंदी|தமிழ்|తెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    24,571 Views
    Kia Sonet new variants launched; prices start at Rs. 9.60 lakh
    • The Sonet gets a new turbo-petrol variant under the Rs. 10 lakh price bracket
    • GTX variant introduced in 6AT and 7DCT versions

    Kia India has officially launched three new versions of the Sonet in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 9.60 lakh (ex-showroom). As we had reported earlier, the sub-four-metre SUV gained a new GTX variant, and now the automaker has confirmed a fresh HTK turbo-petrol version too.

    Exterior Front View

    Starting with the GTX variant, this iteration of the Seltos features ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, paddle shifters, leatherette seats, drive and traction control modes, and an auto up/down safety window function.

    The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol trim is now available in a new HTK variant, priced at Rs. 9.60 lakh (ex-showroom). This motor, which produces 118bhp and 172Nm of torque, sends power to the front wheels only via a six-speed iMT gearbox.

    Exterior Left Side View

    Notably, all variants of the Sonet, such as the HTE, HTE (O), and HTK, have also received minor feature additions, and now receive Isofix child seat anchorage points. In addition to the latter, the HTK (O) variant gets a rear wiper and washer too.

    Next up is the HTK+ variant of the Kia Sonet which now comes equipped with LED headlamps, rear wiper and washer, and Isofix child seat anchorage points. Simultaneously, the HTX variant of this Tata Nexon-rival now boasts a wireless mobile charger, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and a rear wiper and washer.

    Exterior Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Sonet is available with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, 1.5-litre diesel mill, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. The transmission options include a six-speed manual unit, five-speed manual unit, six-speed iMT unit, six-speed torque converter automatic unit, and a seven-speed DCT unit. Notably, Kia also revised the prices of the Sonet last week, details of which are available on our website.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Kia Sonet variants (all prices, ex-showroom):

    VariantEngineTransmissionPrice
    Sonet HTK1.0 TGDiiMTRs. 9.60 lakh
    Sonet GTX1.0 TGDi7DCTRs. 13.71 lakh
    1.5 CRDi6ATRs. 14.56 lakh
    Kia Sonet Image
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mercedes-Benz EQA launched in India at Rs. 66 lakh
     Next 
    Kia Seltos GTX variant launched in India at Rs. 19 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. N/A
    Price is not available
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.94 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQA
    Mercedes-Benz EQA
    Rs. N/A
    Price is not available
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JUL
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Rs. 61.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 75.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
    Rs. 3.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Rs. 16.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M4 Competition
    BMW M4 Competition
    Rs. 1.53 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MINI Countryman Electric
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jul 2024
    MINI Countryman Electric

    Rs. 55.00 - 65.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th Jul 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW New 5 Series
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jul 2024
    BMW New 5 Series

    Rs. 85.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    24th Jul 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MINI Cooper S
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jul 2024
    MINI Cooper S

    Rs. 55.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th Jul 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Curvv EV
    Tata Curvv EV

    Rs. 18.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lamborghini Urus SE
    Lamborghini Urus SE

    Rs. 4.90 - 5.00 CroreEstimated Price

    9th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 16.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv

    Rs. 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Sonet Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 9.34 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.69 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 9.05 Lakh
    PuneRs. 9.34 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.51 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 8.94 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.47 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.24 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 9.03 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Sonet new variants launched; prices start at Rs. 9.60 lakh