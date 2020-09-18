Kia Sonet launched: Why should you buy?

Post much wait, Kia has launched the Sonet sub-four metre SUV in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 6.71 lakh. The vehicle is available in two trim lines – Tech-Line which offers HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, and HTX+ variants; and the first-in-segment GT-Line with GTX+ variant. The Kia Sonet compact SUV is available in eight monotone and three dual-tone colour options. Read below to learn more why you should buy the newly launched Kia Sonet.

What’s good about it?

The Kia Sonet is equipped with the first-in-segment diesel six-speed automatic and an intelligent manual transmission (iMT) option in the petrol guise. Moreover, the vehicle has several first-in-segment features such as a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen navigation, Bose premium sound system, ventilated front seats and 4.2-inch colour instrument cluster. Additionally, the Sonet offers distinctive features such as 392-litres of boot space, UVO Connect feature, and Smart Pure air purifier with virus and bacteria protection. In terms of safety it gets up to six airbags with ESC, HAC and VSM.

What’s not so good?

During launch, the top-spec GTX+ has only been introduced with a 1.0-litre six-speed iMT, while a seven-speed DCT will be available at a later date. Similarly, the 1.5-litre diesel engine is limited to a six-speed manual transmission, while the six-speed VGT automatic will go on sale at a later date.

Best variant to buy?

The HTK+ offers decent amount of features in the Tech-Line. Also, this is the only variant to currently offer a seven-speed DCT option in the 1.0-litre T-GDi petrol engine and a six-speed diesel VGT automatic option. The HTX+ is a good option for those seeking more features in Tech-Line and are good with a six-speed iMT and a six-speed manual diesel engine option. For those who seek a complete package, the GTX+ variant from the GT-Line trim additionally offers features like six airbags, highline tyre pressure monitor, auto headlamps, ventilated front seats, and more.

Specification

Petrol

1.2-litre - 81bhp at 6,000rpm and 115Nm at 4,200rpm

Five-speed manual transmission

1.0-litre T-GDi - 117bhp at 6,000rpm and 172Nm between 1,500rpm - 4,000rpm

Six-speed iMT transmission and Seven-speed DCT option

Diesel

1.5-litre CRDi WGT – 97bhp 4,000rpm and 240Nm between 1,500rpm – 2,750rpm

Six-speed manual transmission

1.5-litre CRDi VGT - 113bhp and 250Nm between 1,500rpm - 2,750rpm

Six-speed automatic transmission

Did you know?

The Kia Sonet has accumulated over 25,000 bookings and has commenced pan-India deliveries starting today.