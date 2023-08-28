Kia Sonet HTK+ variant gets sunroof; priced at Rs. 9.76 lakh

Available with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine

Facelift version to be launched in December 2023

Kia India has introduced the electric sunroof in the Smartstream 1.2-litre HTK+ variant of the Sonet. The SUV’s prices start from Rs. 9.76 lakh (ex-showroom). Earlier, this feature was only restricted to the HTX and HTX+ variants. The carmaker also mentioned that it has sold over 3.3 lakh units of the Sonet in the country since its launch.

Kia Sonet HTK+ feature list

In terms of features, the Kia Sonet 1.2-litre HTK Plus variant gets an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto headlamps, automatic climate control, and four speakers with two tweeters. Now, the newly introduced electric sunroof has also been added to the list.

Sonet 1.2-litre HTK+ engine and transmission

Under the hood, this variant of the Sonet gets a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine that is tuned to produce 82bhp and 115Nm of peak torque. This engine comes solely mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Official statement on the launch

Commenting on the occasion, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Officer, Kia India, said, “The Sonet's journey has been defined by its ability to redefine norms and enhance drive experiences. With the addition of the electric sunroof to the Smartstream G1.2 HTK+ variant, we are pushing the boundaries of luxury and value, catering to the discerning needs of our customers. This reaffirms our dedication to providing an exceptional Kia ownership experience that leaves a lasting impression.”