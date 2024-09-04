Kia Sonet Gravity variant launched in India at Rs. 10.49 lakh

Available with petrol and diesel power

Part of the planned upgrade for the Kia Sonet

Kia’s smallest car, the Sonet has a new Gravity Trim which is positioned above the HTK+ variant.This is the first time that Kia has brought a special trim for the Sonet lower down the order and in fact, down the line will also introduce a lower-spec version in the GT-line trim.

As a part of the Gravity package, it gets white brake callipers, Indigo Pera Seats with Navy Stitching, leather gear knob, spoiler and R16 Alloy Wheels. Additional features include a wireless phone charger, dash cam, front door armrest, 60:40 split seats, rear adjustable headrests, rear centre armrest with cup holders, and the Gravity Emblem to finish the deal.

This Gravity variant can be had across all three engine options of the Sonet. It’s an MT option with 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel while the 1.0-litre turbo petrol is offered with a six-speed MT. The Sonet Gravity variant is offered in Pearl White, Aurora Black Pearl, and Matte Graphite.

Prices for the Kia Sonet Gravity variant

Kia Sonet Gravity 1.2 MT- Rs. 10.49 lakh

Kia Sonet Gravity 1.0 iMT- Rs. 11.19 lakh

Kia Sonet Gravity 1.5 diesel MT- Rs. 11.99 lakh