Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition details leaked ahead of launch

- The Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition will be based on the HTX variant

- The new variant will be offered with the 1.0-litre petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel engine

According to new data leaked on the web, Kia India is all set to introduce an anniversary edition of the Sonet sub-four metre SUV in the country soon. The brochure of the upcoming variant of the rival to the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite reveals all the details and features.

As per the leaked documents, the Kia Sonet Anniversary edition will be based on the HTX variant, and will be offered in the market for a limited period, up to March 2022. Customers will be offered in four colours including Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Steel Silver, and Glacier White Pearl.

In terms of design, the new Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition will get new front and rear skid plates, new side sills, and Tangerine coloured accents on the front grille, wheel caps, skid plates, and side sills. Also on offer will be an Anniversary Edition logo. We expect the interiors of the model to remain largely unchanged.

Under the hood, the upcoming Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition will be offered with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former will be paired to a six-speed iMT unit or a seven-speed DCT unit, while the latter will send power to the wheels via a six-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

