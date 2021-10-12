CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition details leaked ahead of launch

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,107 Views
    Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition details leaked ahead of launch

    - The Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition will be based on the HTX variant

    - The new variant will be offered with the 1.0-litre petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel engine 

    According to new data leaked on the web, Kia India is all set to introduce an anniversary edition of the Sonet sub-four metre SUV in the country soon. The brochure of the upcoming variant of the rival to the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite reveals all the details and features.

    Front View

    As per the leaked documents, the Kia Sonet Anniversary edition will be based on the HTX variant, and will be offered in the market for a limited period, up to March 2022. Customers will be offered in four colours including Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Steel Silver, and Glacier White Pearl.

    Front View

    In terms of design, the new Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition will get new front and rear skid plates, new side sills, and Tangerine coloured accents on the front grille, wheel caps, skid plates, and side sills. Also on offer will be an Anniversary Edition logo. We expect the interiors of the model to remain largely unchanged.

    Front View

    Under the hood, the upcoming Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition will be offered with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former will be paired to a six-speed iMT unit or a seven-speed DCT unit, while the latter will send power to the wheels via a six-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

    Image Source

    Kia Sonet Image
    Kia Sonet
    ₹ 6.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Tata Punch prices likely to start at Rs 4.99 lakh
     Next 
    Top-three mid-SUVs sold in India in September 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 9.78 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thOCT
    View All Popular Cars
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 9.78 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.00 - 8.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 20th October 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Sonet Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.10 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.31 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.76 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.10 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.17 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.70 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.92 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.72 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.55 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition details leaked ahead of launch