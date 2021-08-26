Kia Seltos X-Line: Now in Pictures

The Kia Seltos recently surpassed the two lakh sales milestone in India. And what better way than rejoicing it with an all-new edition. Taking the drapes off the X-Line Edition, the Seltos is now available in a sinister-looking Graphite matte exterior shade that lets go of all the blingy chrome elements swapping it with lustre black accents.

Although there are a few variances as compared to the model showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, the X-Line in its production-ready form certainly grabs eyeballs. The Graphite matte exterior paint further heightens the visual appeal and presence of the Seltos.

The complete front fascia gets the chrome delete treatment. The front grille surrounds, fog lamp housing, and the skid plates are now finished in gloss black. Breaking the monotony are the orange highlights that can be seen on the fore and aft faux plates and on the side doors.

Moving over to the side, the most prominent change is the upsized 18-inch alloy wheels that get a new design. While the A-pillar and the ORVMs are painted in black, the door handles as well as the kinking window line continues to be offered in chrome.

At the rear, the gloss black roof-mounted spoiler, dual muffler design, and the horizontal tailgate garnish with the new brand logo lend the Seltos an aggressive and classy look without making it appear overstated.

The tailgate is affixed with an ‘X Line’ emblem like the ‘GT Line’ as seen on the top-spec models of the Seltos lineup.

The cabin of the Seltos X-Line remains largely unchanged and continues with the same design and layout. The only touch of alteration is in the form of the leatherette seats and the door pads that are stitched in Indigo Pera upholstery. It also gets a complementing honeycomb design and grey stitching to elevate the premium quotient of the interior.

As far as the powertrains are concerned, the X-Line is likely to be offered in all the available powertrain and gearbox options. This includes 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine, and 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission options are to include six-speed manual, seven-speed DCT, six-speed iMT, and six-speed automatic transmission.

Photos: Kaustubh Gandhi